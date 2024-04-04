8 best healthcare companies to work for, per Fortune

Eight healthcare organizations, including five health systems, are recognized by Fortune on its latest annual list of "100 Best Companies to Work For."

The 27th edition of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, published April 3, is developed with workplace benchmarking and survey company Great Place To Work. Employees complete GPTW's Trust Index survey, which takes in confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their employers' culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions.

"In addition to analyzing employee feedback for the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, we also consider what a company can tell us about their programs and workplace strategy," Fortune notes in its methodology. "Each company also answers six essay questions that provide greater insight into how, and why the organization is great for all people. Responses are rigorously evaluated and cross-reviewed according to Great Place To Work's research-driven criteria."

The number of healthcare companies recognized on the 2024 list has risen compared to the previous year, with eight companies making the cut compared to just five before.

Below are those eight healthcare companies listed on this year's list. The complete list can be found here.

29. Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

48. Aya Healthcare (San Diego)

58. Elevance Health (Indianapolis)

83. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

88. Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

89. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.)

96. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

100. Scripps Health (San Diego)