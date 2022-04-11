8 best health systems to work for: Fortune

Eight health systems made Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list this year.

For its list, Fortune surveyed more than 870,000 employees. The survey enabled employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their company's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. All companies on the list employ at least 1,000 people. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the eight health systems that made the list, ordered by their corresponding number in the overall 100 companies.

37. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

64. Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

75. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

79. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

82. OhioHealth (Columbus)

87. Scripps Health (San Diego)

90. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

91. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

Read the full list here.