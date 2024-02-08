7 'best and brightest' health systems to work for

Seven health systems were named to a list of the "best and brightest" companies to work for.
The National Association of Business Resources and Best and Brightest Programs selects the finalists after evaluating nominees and benchmarking them against competitors on such factors as work-life balance, communication and retention.
MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti said in a February news release that the honor "reflects our dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, where our team members can thrive and excel."
Here are the health systems that made the 2023 list:
Elite
University of Michigan Health-West (Wyoming, Mich.): Large Business "Best of Best" Award
Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.): Work-Life Blend
Top 101 Winners
Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
Gillette Children's (St. Paul, Minn.)
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Winners
MSU Health Care (East Lansing, Mich.)
NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)