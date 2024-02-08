7 'best and brightest' health systems to work for

Seven health systems were named to a list of the "best and brightest" companies to work for.

The National Association of Business Resources and Best and Brightest Programs selects the finalists after evaluating nominees and benchmarking them against competitors on such factors as work-life balance, communication and retention.

MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti said in a February news release that the honor "reflects our dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, where our team members can thrive and excel."

Here are the health systems that made the 2023 list:

Elite

University of Michigan Health-West (Wyoming, Mich.): Large Business "Best of Best" Award

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.): Work-Life Blend

Top 101 Winners

Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Gillette Children's (St. Paul, Minn.)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Winners

MSU Health Care (East Lansing, Mich.)

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)