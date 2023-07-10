69 hospitals, health systems among America's greatest workplaces: Newsweek

Sixty-nine hospitals and health systems were named among America's greatest workplaces by Newsweek and the data firm Plant-A Insights Group.

To create the rankings, the publication identified the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. that employ at least 1,000 workers. It based this on a large employer survey and sample set of more than 61,000 U.S. workers; in total, more than 389,000 company reviews were collected.

Criteria included company familiarity (how likely respondents would be to recommend their current employer and others that they are familiar with but not currently working for); company image; corporate culture; working environment; work-life balance; training and career progression; compensation and benefits; sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce. They also screened all companies based on media coverage over the past two years, searching for keywords such as "discrimination" and "harassment."

Each workplace was given a 4-, 4.5- or 5-star ranking based on its performance in these areas. The following hospitals and health systems made the cut:

Five stars

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

Children's Mercy (Kansas City, Mo.)

Cincinnati Children's Hospital

City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

Florida Cancer Specialists (Fort Myers)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Illinois Bone and Joint Institute (Des Plaines

Inova (Falls Church, Va.)

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Kettering (Ohio) Health

Memorial Health (Savannah, Ga.)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Presbyterian (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Saint Luke's (Kansas City, Mo.)

Shriners Children's (Tampa, Fla.)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

TMC Health (Tucson, Ariz.)

UMass Memorial Health (Worcester)



Four and a half stars

Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.)

Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.)

Concentra (Addison, Texas)

CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.)

Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster, Ohio)

Froedtert (Milwaukee)

GBMC (Towson, Md.)

HealthOne (Denver)

Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center

Mass General Brigham (Boston)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Methodist Health System (Dallas)

Montefiore (New York City)

NYU Langone (New York City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Piedmont (Atlanta)

Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.)

Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)

UC Davis (Calif.) Health

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (San Francisco)

UNC REX Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.)

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

