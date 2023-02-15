60+ healthcare companies on Forbes' list of best employers

Forbes named more than 60 healthcare companies among America's best large and midsized employers for 2023.
Forbes and Statista partnered to compile lists of the top large and midsized employers in the U.S., which were released Feb. 15.
The lists of top large and midsized employers are based on surveys of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 1,000 to 5,000 employees (midsized) and more than 5,000 employees (large). Participants ranked whether they would recommend their current employers to friends and family and could cite any other employer they would also recommend. The final lists rank the 500 best midsize employers and the 500 best large employers that received the most recommendations.
Here are the healthcare companies features on the list, outside of hospitals and health systems:
Note: The companies are listed with their rank on their respective list. They are under the categories of "healthcare equipment and services," "insurance" and "healthcare and social." Only health insurers are included.
Best large employers
4. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
31. Stryker
114. Humana
133. Aya Healthcare
136. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan
160. Boston Scientific
164. McKesson
189. Cardinal Health
195. United HealthGroup
242. Cigna
244. Health Care Service Corp.
258. Medtronic
260. Medline Industries
264. Abbott Laboratories
301. BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
337. Highmark Health
352. Molina Healthcare
359. Elevance Health
370. Becton Dickinson
401. Baxter International
404. Cerner
414. Gainwell Technologies
433. Quest Diagnostics
445. Ciox Health
455. Centene
470. Philips
474. Bausch Health Companies
484. Labcorp
Best midsize employers
2. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
4. DexCom
14. Hologic
17. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
28. Delta Dental of California and Affiliates
33. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield
44. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
46. Teladoc Health
51. Arthrex
55. GEHA
56. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
57. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
76. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
89. Premera Blue Cross
93. HealthNow New York
99. Healthfirst
129. Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
133. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
151. Oscar Health
167. CareCentrix
177. Tufts Health Plan
235. Prime Therapeutics
237. Capital Blue Cross
249. Teleflex
283. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
299. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
300. Beltone
319. Medical Mutual of Ohio
327. Medica
332. ScribeAmerica
387. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
389. DentaQuest
390. Ansell
392. Alverno Laboratories
428. Meditech
462. TriWest Healthcare Alliance
468. WPS Health Solutions
473. Nextgen Healthcare
490. Terumo
The full list of large employers is available here. The full list of midsized employers is available here.