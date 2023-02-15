60+ healthcare companies on Forbes' list of best employers

Forbes named more than 60 healthcare companies among America's best large and midsized employers for 2023.

Forbes and Statista partnered to compile lists of the top large and midsized employers in the U.S., which were released Feb. 15.

The lists of top large and midsized employers are based on surveys of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 1,000 to 5,000 employees (midsized) and more than 5,000 employees (large). Participants ranked whether they would recommend their current employers to friends and family and could cite any other employer they would also recommend. The final lists rank the 500 best midsize employers and the 500 best large employers that received the most recommendations.

Here are the healthcare companies features on the list, outside of hospitals and health systems:

Note: The companies are listed with their rank on their respective list. They are under the categories of "healthcare equipment and services," "insurance" and "healthcare and social." Only health insurers are included.

Best large employers

4. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

31. Stryker

114. Humana

133. Aya Healthcare

136. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan

160. Boston Scientific

164. McKesson

189. Cardinal Health

195. United HealthGroup

242. Cigna

244. Health Care Service Corp.

258. Medtronic

260. Medline Industries

264. Abbott Laboratories

301. BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

337. Highmark Health

352. Molina Healthcare

359. Elevance Health

370. Becton Dickinson

401. Baxter International

404. Cerner

414. Gainwell Technologies

433. Quest Diagnostics

445. Ciox Health

455. Centene

470. Philips

474. Bausch Health Companies

484. Labcorp

Best midsize employers

2. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

4. DexCom

14. Hologic

17. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

28. Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

33. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

44. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama

46. Teladoc Health

51. Arthrex

55. GEHA

56. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

57. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

76. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

89. Premera Blue Cross

93. HealthNow New York

99. Healthfirst

129. Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

133. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

151. Oscar Health



167. CareCentrix

177. Tufts Health Plan

235. Prime Therapeutics

237. Capital Blue Cross



249. Teleflex

283. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

299. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

300. Beltone

319. Medical Mutual of Ohio

327. Medica

332. ScribeAmerica

387. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

389. DentaQuest

390. Ansell

392. Alverno Laboratories

428. Meditech

462. TriWest Healthcare Alliance

468. WPS Health Solutions

473. Nextgen Healthcare

490. Terumo

The full list of large employers is available here. The full list of midsized employers is available here.