530 top hospitals for staff responsiveness 

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for staff responsiveness in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from CMS.

CMS shares 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. The staff responsiveness star rating combines data from two HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes how quickly patients felt they received help after pressing the call button or asking for help to use the restroom or a bedpan.

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from October 2021 through September 2022. The figures are from CMS' Provider Data Catalog and were released July 26.

The hospitals that received five stars for staff responsiveness in every state:

Alabama

Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)

Peacehealth Ketchikan Medical Center

Alaska

Dale Medical Center (Ozark)

Elmore Community Hospital (Wetumpka)

Fayette Medical Center

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)

Prattville Baptist Hospital

Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (Foley)

St. Vincent's Blount (Oneonta)

St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center (Safford)

O.A.S.I.S. Hospital (Phoenix)

VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)

Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)

Arkansas

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Ashley County Medical Center (Crossett)

Chambers Memorial Hospital (Danville)

Crossridge Community Hospital (Wynne)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Johnson Regional Medical Center (Clarksville)

Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital (Fayetteville)

California

60th Medical Group-Travis Air Force Base (Fairfield)

Adventist Health Clearlake

Adventist Health St. Helena (Saint Helena)

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

Banner Lassen Medical Center (Susanville)

Docs Surgical Hospital (Los Angeles)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Mad River Community Hospital (Arcata)

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Mark Twain Medical Center (San Andreas)

Mercy Medical Center of Mt. Shasta

Naval Medical Center San Diego

Sonoma Valley Hospital

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)

Southwest Memorial Hospital (Cortez)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

Sterling Regional MedCenter

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Vail Health Hospital

Florida

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

AdventHealth Wauchula

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)

Naval Hospital Jacksonville (Jacksonville)

Georgia

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Dodge County Hospital (Eastman)

Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Fannin Regional Hospital (Blue Ridge)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Ty Cobb Regional Medical Center (Lavonia)

Idaho

Bonner General Hospital (Sandpoint)

Franklin County Medical Center (Preston)

Gritman Medical Center (Moscow)

Idaho Falls Community Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center (Mountain Home)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Illinois

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

Fairfield Memorial Hospital

Gibson Community Hospital (Gibson City)

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese

Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)

Marion Va Medical Center

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Midwest Medical Center (Galena)

Salem Township Hospital

St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital (Effingham)

St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

St. Margaret's Health-Peru

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana

Adams Memorial Hospital (Decatur)

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn (Bedford)

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield)

Harrison County Hospital (Corydon)

Memorial Hospital (Logansport)

Northwest Health-Starke (Knox)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Parkview Dekalb Hospital (Auburn)

Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Parkview Wabash Hospital

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)

Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City)

Pinnacle Hospital (Crown Point)

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

Woodlawn Hospital (Rochester)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Burgess Health Center (Onawa)

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Cherokee Regional Medical Center

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (Denison)

Floyd County Medical Center (Charles City)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Grinnell Regional Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield)

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

Methodist Jennie Edmundson (Council Bluffs)

Montgomery County Memorial Hospital (Red Oak)

Orange City Area Health System

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Sioux Center Health

Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Waverly Health Center

Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah)

Kansas

Colmery-O'neil Va Medical Center (Topeka)

Kansas City Orthopaedic

Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Labette Health (Parsons)

McPherson Hospital

Miami County Medical Center (Paola)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Kentucky

Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)

Saint Joseph Berea

Spring View Hospital (Lebanon)

Louisiana

Avala (Covington)

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital (Fort Polk)

Byrd Regional Hospital (Leesville)

Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Franklin Medical Center (Winnsboro)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Ochsner American Legion Hospital (Jennings)

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette)

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Maine

Cary Medical Center (Caribou)

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Millinocket Regional Hospital

Northern Light Mayo Hospital (Dover Foxcroft)

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Waldo County General Hospital (Belfast)

Maryland

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Michigan

Ascension River District Hospital (East China)

Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)

Charlevoix Area Hospital

Forest Health Medical Center (Ypsilanti)

Hillsdale Hospital

Holland Community Hospital

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center (Iron Mountain)

Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

Mymichigan Medical Center Alpena

MyMichigan Medical Center Clare (Clare)

Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch

OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)

Sparrow Clinton Hospital (Saint Johns)

Sparrow Eaton Hospital (Charlotte)

Sparrow Ionia Hospital

Tawas St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City)

UP Health System-Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Minnesota

Allina Health Faribault Medical Center

Cambridge Medical Center

Carris Health-Redwood (Redwood Falls)

CentraCare Health-Monticello

CentraCare Health System-Melrose Hospital

CentraCare Health System-Sauk Centre

Community Memorial Hospital (Cloquet)

Essentia Health Duluth

Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes

Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Glencoe Regional Health Services

Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Hutchinson Health

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing

Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato

Mayo Clinic Health System-New Prague

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Meeker Memorial Hospital (Litchfield)

New Ulm Medical Center )

Northfield Hospital

Olivia Hospital & Clinic

Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)

Owatonna Hospital)

Perham Health

Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverview Hospital (Crookston)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center

St. Gabriel's Hospital (Little Falls)

St. Joseph's Area Health Services (Park Rapids)

Stevens Community Medical Center (Morris)

Tri County Hospital (Wadena)

United Hospital District (Blue Earth)

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group-Keesler Air Force Base (Biloxi)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County (New Albany)

George Regional Health System (Lucedale)

VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System (Biloxi)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Cass Regional Medical Center (Harrisonville)

Columbia VA Medical Center

Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Cox Monett Hospital

Freeman Neosho Hospital

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (Fort Leonard Wood)

Hedrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)

Mercy Hospital-Aurora

Mercy Hospital Lincoln (Troy)

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Moberly Regional Medical Center

Salem Memorial District Hospital (Salem)

Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital (Sainte Genevieve)

Montana

Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)

Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital (Hamilton)

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (Plains)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City)

Logan Health-Whitefish

Northern Montana Hospital (Havre)

Sidney Health Center

St. James Healthcare (Butte)

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O' Neill)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

Chadron Community Hospital Corp

CHI Health Midlands (Papillion)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)

Community Hospital (McCook)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Omaha VA Medical Center

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

Sidney Regional Medical Center

St. Francis Memorial Hospital (West Point)

Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)

York General Hospital

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

Cottage Hospital (Woodsville)

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)

New London Hospital

Speare Memorial Hospital (Plymouth)

New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital

Gila Regional Medical Center (Silver City)

Holy Cross Medical Center (Taos)

Lincoln County Medical Center (Ruidoso)

Los Alamos Medical Center

Three Crosses Regional Hospital (Las Cruces)

New York

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Hospital For Special Surgery (New York City)

Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point)

St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

North Carolina

Angel Medical Center (Franklin)

Ashe Memorial Hospital (Jefferson)

Asheville-Oteen Va Medical Center

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Fayetteville Va Medical Center

Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)

Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport)

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)

Vidant Chowan Hospital (Edenton)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

Fargo VA Medical Center

Ohio

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (Bryan)

Henry County Hospital (Napoleon)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Madison Health (London)

Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton)

Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine)

Memorial Hospital (Fremont)

Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital

Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

UHHS Memorial Hospital of Geneva

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center (Ashland)

Van Wert County Hospital

Wyandot Memorial Hospital (Upper Sandusky)

Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Woodward

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Cherokee Nation W. W. Hastings Hospital (Tahlequah)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)

Claremore Indian Hospital

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Integris Miami Hospital

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Spine Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

OneCore Health (Oklahoma City)

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

Sequoyah County-City of Sallisaw Hospital Authority

Stillwater Medical Center

Summit Medical Center (Edmond)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oregon

Adventist Health Tillamook

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Astoria)

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center (Corvallis)

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston)

Grande Ronde Hospital (La Grande)

Peace Harbor Medical Center (Florence)

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario

Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (Lincoln City)

Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital (Newport)

St. Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City

St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Ahn Emerus Westmoreland (Greensburg)

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

Lebanon VA Medical Center

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Penn Highlands Elk (Saint Marys)

Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute Of Reading (Wyomissing)

UPMC Cole (Coudersport)

UPMC Lock Haven

Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center

South Carolina

Charleston VA Medical Center

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Brookings Health System

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Sioux Falls Va Medical Center

VA Black Hills Healthcare System-Fort Meade

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton (Covington)

Claiborne Medical Center (Tazewell)

Dekalb Community Hospital (Smithville)

Lincoln Medical Center (Fayetteville)

Macon Community Hospital (Lafayette)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Carthage)

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Wayne Medical Center (Waynesboro)

Texas

Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis (Luling)

Ascension Seton Southwest (Austin)

Baptist Neighborhood Hospital (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Pflugerville

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Baylor Surgical Hospital at Las Colinas (Irving)

Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs

Connally Memorial Medical Center (Floresville)

Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Harlingen Medical Center

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Hill Regional Hospital (Hillsboro)

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Legent Orthopedic + Spine Hospital (San Antonio)

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (Sweetwater)

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The University Of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)

USMD Hospital Arlington

Uvalde Memorial Hospital

VA Amarillo Healthcare System

Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)

Wise Health System (Fort Worth)

Utah

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Brigham City Community Hospital

Central Valley Medical Center-Cah (Nephi)

Gunnison Valley Hospital

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Park City Hospital

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (Saint Johnsbury)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Lewisgale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor)

Lonesome Pine Hospital (Big Stone Gap)

Page Memorial Hospital (Luray)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (South Boston)

Washington

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Kittitas Valley Community Hospital (Ellensburg)

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Pullman Regional Hospital

Spokane VA Medical Center

Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)

Whidbeyhealth Medical Center (Coupeville)

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)

Huntington VA Medical Center

Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

St. Joseph's Hospital of Buckhannon

Welch Community Hospital

Wisconsin

Amery Hospital & Clinic (Amery)

Aspirus Medford Hospital & Clinics (Medford)

Aurora Baycare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Berlin Memorial Hospital

Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse)

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital

Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)

Hudson Hospital

Ladd Memorial Hospital (Osceola)

Madison VA Medical Center

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Mile Bluff Medical Center (Mauston)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

River Falls Area Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo

St. Croix Regional Medical Center (Saint Croix Falls)

Stoughton Hospital Association

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

Wyoming

Campbell County Health (Gillette)

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Johnson County Healthcare Center (Buffalo)

Memorial Hospital Of Converse County (Douglas)

Powell Valley Hospital

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

St. Johns Medical Center (Jackson)

Star Valley Medical Center (Afton)

Summit Medical Center (Casper)