52 top hospitals for bariatric surgery by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades has awarded 52 hospitals with the Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award, which recognizes hospitals that provide outstanding results in bariatric, or weight loss, surgery.
Healthgrades used patient outcome data from 16 all-payer states to evaluate hospitals' performance. For more information regarding the methodology, see here.
Here is Healthgrades' 2023 list of top hospitals for bariatric surgery by state:
Florida
AdventHealth Orlando
Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)
HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)
Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)
Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)
Viera Hospital (Melbourne)
Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Springfield Memorial Hospital
Iowa
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond
Mercy Iowa City
UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)
Maryland
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center (Rockville)
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)
Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Nevada
Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)
New Jersey
Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)
Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center (Edison)
Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair)
Morristown Medical Center
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)
Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital
New York
Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown)
Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)
Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)
Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall (Newburgh)
Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs)
Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)
Pennsylvania
Jefferson Hospital (Jefferson Hills)
Lancaster General Hospital
Milton S Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)
Texas
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Citizens Medical Center (Victoria)
Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (Shenandoah)
Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso)
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)
White Rock Medical Center (Dallas)
Virginia
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (Richmond)
Reston Hospital Center
Sentara Careplex Hospital (Hampton)
Winchester Medical Center
Washington
Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)
West Virginia
CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)
Wisconsin
Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)