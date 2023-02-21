52 top hospitals for bariatric surgery by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades has awarded 52 hospitals with the Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award, which recognizes hospitals that provide outstanding results in bariatric, or weight loss, surgery.

Healthgrades used patient outcome data from 16 all-payer states to evaluate hospitals' performance. For more information regarding the methodology, see here.



Here is Healthgrades' 2023 list of top hospitals for bariatric surgery by state:





Florida



AdventHealth Orlando



Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)



HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)



HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital



Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)



Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)



Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)



Viera Hospital (Melbourne)





Illinois



Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital



Springfield Memorial Hospital





Iowa



Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond



Mercy Iowa City



UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)





Maryland



Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center (Rockville)



Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)



Greater Baltimore Medical Center





Nevada



Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)



North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)





New Jersey



Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)



Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center (Edison)



Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)



Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair)



Morristown Medical Center



Overlook Medical Center (Summit)



Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)



Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital





New York



Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown)



Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)



Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)



Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall (Newburgh)



Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)



NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital



Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs)



Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)





Pennsylvania



Jefferson Hospital (Jefferson Hills)



Lancaster General Hospital



Milton S Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)





Texas



Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple



Cedar Park Regional Medical Center



Citizens Medical Center (Victoria)



Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio



Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (Shenandoah)



Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso)



Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)



White Rock Medical Center (Dallas)





Virginia



Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (Richmond)



Reston Hospital Center



Sentara Careplex Hospital (Hampton)



Winchester Medical Center





Washington



Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)





West Virginia



CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)





Wisconsin



Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)