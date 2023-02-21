52 top hospitals for bariatric surgery by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades has awarded 52 hospitals with the Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award, which recognizes hospitals that provide outstanding results in bariatric, or weight loss, surgery.

Healthgrades used patient outcome data from 16 all-payer states to evaluate hospitals' performance. For more information regarding the methodology, see here

Here is Healthgrades' 2023 list of top hospitals for bariatric surgery by state:


Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)

HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)

Viera Hospital (Melbourne)


Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Springfield Memorial Hospital 


Iowa

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Mercy Iowa City 

UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)


Maryland

Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center (Rockville)

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center


Nevada

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)


New Jersey

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center (Edison)

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair)

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital


New York

Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown)

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)

Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall (Newburgh)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)


Pennsylvania

Jefferson Hospital (Jefferson Hills)

Lancaster General Hospital

Milton S Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)


Texas

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Citizens Medical Center (Victoria)

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (Shenandoah)

Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso)

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

White Rock Medical Center (Dallas)


Virginia

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (Richmond)

Reston Hospital Center

Sentara Careplex Hospital (Hampton)

Winchester Medical Center 


Washington

Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)


West Virginia

CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)


Wisconsin

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

