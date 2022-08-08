5 best, worst states for women's healthcare in 2022

Hawaii earned the top spot for women's healthcare on a ranking by SmartAsset, while Mississippi ranked the lowest.

The analysis, published Aug. 3, examined data for all 50 states across a total of 11 metrics that researchers divided into three categories: access to care, affordability, and general health and well-being.

Here are the five states with the highest overall rankings across access, affordability and general outcomes, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts

3. Rhode Island

4. Minnesota

5. Connecticut

Here are the five states with the lowest overall rankings across access, affordability and general outcomes, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. Oklahoma

3. Arkansas

4. West Virginia

5. Nevada