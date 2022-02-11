48 hospitals on Forbes' list of best employers

Forty-eight hospitals and health systems are among the best employers in the U.S., according to Forbes.

For its annual ranking of America's best employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked how likely they'd be to recommend their employer and to rate their companies on several factors, including working conditions and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large employers (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the hospitals and health systems that made the list of best large employers, and their ranking:

1. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

9. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

10. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

13. MaineHealth (Portland, Maine)

19. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

37. Houston Methodist

39. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

42. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

43. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

47. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

50. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.)

55. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

60. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

67. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.)

74. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

77. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

86. Orlando (Fla.) Health

89. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

91. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

94. Cleveland Clinic

101. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

122. MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.)

126. BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

128. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

130. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.)

138. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

154. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

157. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

166. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

172. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

197. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

199. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital





Here are the hospitals and health systems that made the list of best midsize employers, and their ranking:

54. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

112. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

139. Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.)

168. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

182. North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

244. Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.)

279. Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg, Pa.)

292. Reid Health (Richmond, Ind.)

312. University Health (Kansas City, Mo.)

315. Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.)

353. Concord (N.H.) Hospital

431. Covenant HealthCare (Saginaw, Mich.)

441. Arnot Health (Elmira, N.Y.)

455. Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)







