472 hospitals honored for patient safety, price transparency

Less than 20% of the nation's hospitals were recognized for excellent patient safety ratings and the highest level of adherence to federal price transparency rules.

On April 9, the Health Transformation Alliance, The Leapfrog Group and Turquoise Health honored 472 hospitals across 42 states. Each of the organizations received a Leapfrog "A" safety rating and the highest price transparency score from Turquoise Health.

"We encourage all hospitals to look to these industry leaders in both patient safety and price transparency as a model for how to provide patient-centered, high-quality care," Robert Andrews, CEO of Health Transformation Alliance, said in a news release. "In following their example and commitment to safety and price transparency, we believe the healthcare industry can collectively strive towards better health outcomes for all."

Here are the 472 hospitals:

Alabama

DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne)

Flowers Hospital (Dothan)

Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (Foley)

St. Vincent's Birmingham

Alaska — Zero hospitals were listed.

Arizona

Banner Gateway Medical Center (Gilbert)

Flagstaff Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center (Phoenix)

Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)

Arkansas

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital (Jonesboro)

Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton)

South Arkansas Regional Hospital (El Dorado)

California

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Adventist Health Glendale

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood)

Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center (San Bernardino)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria)

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mercy Hospital of Folsom

Mercy Medical Center (Merced)

Mercy San Juan Medical Center (Carmichael)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Montclair Hospital Medical Center

Northridge Hospital Medical Center-Roscoe Boulevard Campus

Novato Community Hospital

Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Palomar Medical Center Poway

Scripps Green Hospital (San Diego)

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa)

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Sherman Oaks Hospital (Los Angeles)

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (Grass Valley)

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (Red Bluff)

St. John's Hospital Camarillo

St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital

UC San Diego Health-Hillcrest Medical Center

UC San Diego Health La Jolla-Jacobs Medical Center and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center

UCI Health (Orange)

West Anaheim Medical Center

Woodland Memorial Hospital

Colorado

AdventHealth Avista (Louisville)

Centura Health-Centura Mercy Hospital (Durango)

Centura Health-St. Anthony North Hospital (Westminster)

Centura Longmont United Hospital

Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital (Lafayette)

Intermountain Health Platte Valley Hospital (Brighton)

Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Intermountain Health St. Mary's Regional Hospital (Grand Junction)

Vail Health

Connecticut

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)

Greenwich Hospital

Hartford Hospital

MidState Medical Center (Meriden)

St. Vincent's Medical Center (Bridgeport)

The Hospital of Central Connecticut (Southington)

The William W. Backus Hospital (Norwich)

Windham Community Memorial Hospital

Delaware — Zero hospitals were listed.

Florida

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

AdventHealth Apopka

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)

AdventHealth Celebration (Kissimmee)

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth DeLand

AdventHealth East Orlando

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)

AdventHealth Kissimmee

AdventHealth Lake Placid

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Winter Park

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Baptist Health Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

Baptist Health Homestead Hospital

Cape Coral Hospital

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers)

HealthPark Medical Center (Fort Myers)

Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami)

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital (New Port Richey)

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)

Orlando Health Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)

Rockledge Regional Medical Center

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Georgia

AdventHealth Redmond (Rome)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital (Jasper)

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

Wellstar Paulding Hospital (Hiram)

Hawaii

Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital (Waimea)

Idaho

Portneuf Medical Center (Pocatello)

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center

Illinois

Ascension Resurrection (Chicago)

FHN Memorial Hospital (Freeport)

NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital

NorthShore University HealthSystem Glenbrook Hospital (Glenview)

NorthShore University HealthSystem Highland Park Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva)

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb)

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Rush Oak Park Hospital

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks (Glendale Heights)

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange

Indiana

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

Deaconess Gateway Hospital (Newburgh)

Deaconess Midtown Hospital (Evansville)

Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield)

Hendricks Regional Health-Danville Hospital

Lutheran Downtown Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)

Monroe Hospital (Bloomington)

Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso)

Reid Health (Richmond)

St. Vincent Carmel Hospital

Iowa — Zero hospitals were listed.

Kansas

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam)

Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph (Wichita)

Ascension Via Christi Hospitals St. Francis (Wichita)

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan

Centura Health-St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City

Olathe Medical Center

Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Kentucky

Baptist Health La Grange

Baptist Health Lexington

Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)

Norton Brownsboro Hospital (Louisville)

Saint Joseph London

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospital (Edgewood)

Louisiana

Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital (Lake Charles)

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)

Ochsner Baptist Medical Center (New Orleans)

Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)

Ochsner Medical Center (Baton Rouge)

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension (Gonzales)

Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge)

Slidell Memorial Hospital East

St. Tammany Health System (Covington)

Terrebonne General Health System (Houma)

Maine

MaineGeneral Medical Center (Augusta)

Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor)

Maryland

ChristianaCare-Union Hospital (Elkton)

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport)

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Cape Cod Hospital (Hyannis)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

MelroseWakefield Hospital (Melrose)

Milford Regional Medical Center

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Salem Hospital

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton)

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital-Grosse Pointe

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

Garden City Hospital

Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield Hospital (Detroit)

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena

University of Michigan Health-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Fairmont

Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle (Columbus)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County (New Albany)

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo

North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory

OCH Regional Medical Center (Starkville)

University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada

Missouri

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Mercy Hospital Washington

Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)

Montana

Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital (Billings)

Nebraska

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha)

CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)

CHI Health Midlands (Papillion)

Nevada

Henderson Hospital

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno)

New Hampshire

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

Elliot Hospital (Manchester)

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus (Pomona)

Community Medical Center (Toms River)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Lakewood)

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway

Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)

Virtua Marlton Hospital

Virtua Voorhees Hospital (Voorhees Township)

New Mexico

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe)

Los Alamos Medical Center

Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell)

New York

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island (Mineola)

NYU Langone Hospital-Manhattan (New York City)

White Plains Hospital

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Atrium Health Cabarrus (Concord)

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte)

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

CarolinaEast Medical Center (New Bern)

Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte)

CaroMont Regional Medical Center (Gastonia)

Carteret Health Care (Morehead City)

Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital (Reidsville)

Cone Health Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)

Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital (Greensboro)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

ECU Health Duplin Hospital (Kenansville)

ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital (Tarboro)

Hoke Healthcare (Raeford)

Johnston Health Clayton

Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital (Hendersonville)

Maria Parham Health (Henderson)

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center (Bolivia)

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center (Salisbury)

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Person Memorial Hospital (Roxboro)

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City)

UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

WakeMed Cary Hospital

WakeMed North Hospital (Raleigh)

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Watauga Medical Center (Boone)

Wayne Memorial Hospital (Goldsboro)







North Dakota — Zero hospitals were listed.

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Cleveland Clinic Health System-Euclid Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Health System-Fairview Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Health System-Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Cleveland Clinic Health System-Lutheran Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Health System-Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)

Cleveland Clinic Health System-South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights)

Coshocton Regional Medical Center

East Liverpool City Hospital

Holzer Gallipolis

Kettering Health Hamilton

Kettering Health Miamisburg

Kettering Health Soin Medical Center (Beavercreek)

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

West Chester Hospital

Oklahoma

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center (Bartlesville)

Hillcrest Hospital South (Tulsa)

Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa)

Mercy Hospital Ada

Oregon

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend (Springfield)

Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Doylestown Hospital

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

Forbes Hospital (Monroeville)

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital (Coal Township)

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest (Allentown)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks (Easton)

Main Line Health-Bryn Mawr Hospital

Main Line Health-Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Main Line Health-Paoli Hospital

Main Line Health-Riddle Hospital (Media)

Roxborough Memorial Hospital (Philadelphia)

Saint Vincent Hospital (Erie)

St. Luke's Hospital-Easton Campus

St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus

St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)

St. Luke's Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)

St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus (Allentown)

St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

St. Luke's Upper Bucks Hospital (Quakertown)

Suburban Community Hospital (Norristown)

UPMC Altoona

UPMC Bedford (Everett)

UPMC Carlisle

UPMC Community (Harrisburg)

UPMC Hamot (Erie)

UPMC Hanover

UPMC Harrisburg

UPMC Jameson (New Castle)

UPMC Memorial (York)

UPMC Passavant (McCandless)

UPMC Passavant-Cranberry

UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh)

UPMC Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

UPMC Somerset

UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)

UPMC West Shore (Mechanicsburg)

UPMC Williamsport

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

Rhode Island

Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket)

Newport Hospital

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (Hartsville)

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center (Mullins)

MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center (Charleston)

Prisma Health Baptist (Columbia)

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital (Clinton)

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital (Seneca)

Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital

South Dakota — Zero hospitals were listed.

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City

CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Claiborne Medical Center-Covenant Health (Tazewell)

Cumberland Medical Center-Covenant Health (Crossville)

Fort Loudoun Medical Center-Covenant Health (Lenoir City)

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center-Covenant Health (Knoxville)

LeConte Medical Center-Covenant Health (Sevierville)

Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge-Covenant Health

Methodist North Hospital (Memphis)

Methodist South Hospital (Memphis)

Methodist University Hospital (Memphis)

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System-Covenant Health

Roane Medical Center-Covenant Health (Harriman)

Tennova-North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell)

Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital (Shelbyville)

Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville)

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (Lebanon)

Texas

AdventHealth Central Texas (Killeen)

Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Ascension Seton Northwest (Austin)

Ascension Seton Williamson (Round Rock)

Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Plano

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest (Waco)

BSA Hospital (Amarillo)

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

CHI St. Luke's Health-The Vintage Hospital (Houston)

CHI St. Luke's Health-Memorial Hospital (Lufkin)

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos

Christus Spohn Hospital-Alice

Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite)

Harlingen Medical Center

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Houston Methodist West Hospital

Knapp Medical Center (Weslaco)

Longview Regional Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Mission Regional Medical Center

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Northeast Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Pampa Regional Medical Center

Paris Regional Health

Shannon Medical Center (San Angelo)

St. Luke's Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Texas Health Mansfield

University Health (San Antonio)

UT Health Henderson

Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin)

Utah

Castleview Hospital (Price)

Intermountain Health Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Health Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Intermountain Health Layton Hospital

Intermountain Health LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Intermountain Health Logan Regional Hospital

Intermountain Health Park City Hospital

Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital

Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

Vermont — Zero hospitals were listed.

Virginia

Augusta Health (Fishersville)

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital

Centra Southside Community Hospital (Farmville)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)

Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg

Riverside Regional Medical Center (Newport News)

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (Gloucester)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Virginia Beach)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

UVA Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Prince William Medical Center (Manassas)

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital

Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal)

Winchester Medical Center

Washington

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital (Spokane)

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver)

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview)

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)

St. Francis Hospital (Federal Way)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Tacoma)

St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

West Virginia — Zero hospitals were listed.

Wisconsin

Ascension NE Wisconsin-St Elizabeth Campus (Appleton)

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Beloit Memorial Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire

Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse

Watertown Regional Medical Center



Wyoming — Zero hospitals were listed.