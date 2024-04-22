45 top healthcare workplaces for mental well-being: Newsweek

Newsweek has named 45 hospitals and health systems among its 750 greatest employers for mental well-being.
The publication partnered with data researchers Plant-A to rank the top U.S. workplaces "making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers," according to a five-stage evaluation. The ranking process included a pre-study survey of HR professionals to identify employee satisfaction drivers; a survey of more than 250,000 employees who provided more than 1.5 million company reviews between 2022 and 2023; data collection, including corporate mental well-being programs and reviews/information on social media platforms; and media monitoring of all published press in the past 24 months. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the 45 hospitals and health systems included on the list, excluding organizations that exclusively provide long-term, hospice, rehabilitative and medical care, or staffing and management services:
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center
- Ardent Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)
- Ascension Texas (Austin)
- Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)
- BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)
- Boston Medical Center
- Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
- Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance
- Cape Regional Medical Center (Cape May, N.J.)
- Cherokee Health Systems (Knoxville, Tenn.)
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital
- ECU Health (Greenville, N.C.)
- Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)
- Finger Lakes Health (Geneva, N.Y.)
- Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center
- James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)
- Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital
- Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)
- Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.)
- MedStar Health (Baltimore)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)
- Mercy (St. Louis)
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)
- Montefiore (New York City)
- Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- North Mississippi Health Services (Tupelo)
- Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)
- Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.)
- NYU Langone Health (New York City)
- Ochsner Health (New Orleans)
- Orlando (Fla.) Health
- Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)
- Presbyterian (Albuquerque)
- Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.)
- Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital
- RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)
- Southcoast Health (New Bedford, Mass.)
- Springfield (Ill.) Clinic
- Texas Health Resources (Arlington)
- University Health (Kansas City, Mo.)
- UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics (Pittsburgh)
- Washington Hospital Healthcare System (Fremont, Calif.)
- Wesley Healthcare (Wichita, Kan.)