41 hospitals, health systems among Forbes' best employers for diversity

Forbes released its seventh annual ranking of the nation's best employers for diversity on April 23, and the rankings include 41 hospitals and health systems.

The rankings, a partnership between the media company and Statista, are based in part on a survey of 170,000 people working for organizations with at least 1,000 employees within the U.S. Survey respondents rated their own employers, in addition to companies they knew well through their industry or through friends and family members employed there.

Survey responses included in the analysis were from 2023 as well as those given over the course of the last three years. Higher weights were placed on recent survey data and on responses from employees themselves and from respondents who self-identified as being part of a relevant underrepresented group.

Additionally, analysts examined more than 1,300 companies on their diversity, equity and inclusion approaches — such as the presence of employee resource groups, the publication of employee demographic data, the percentage of women in leadership roles, and supplier diversity.

Companies were scored based on all of these factors, and the 500 companies with the highest scores made the final list of best employers for diversity.

Below is a list of the 41 hospitals and health systems that made this year's list alongside their rank, in descending order:

50. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

60. Cincinnati Children's

68. Houston Methodist

76. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

78. Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.)

79. Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.)

95. Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

101. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

106. University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville)

112. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

130. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

133. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

150. Boston Children's Hospital

155. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

159. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

160. Main Line Health (Radnor Township, Pa.)

168. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

182. Boston Medical Center

186. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

201. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

206. Inspira Health Network (Mullica Hill, N.J.)

211. Roper St. Francis (Charleston, S.C.)

227. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

228. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

233. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

236. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

242. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

243. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

247. UW Medicine (Seattle)

248. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

251. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

261. Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)

288. Cleveland Clinic Foundation

296. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

305. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

323. Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.)

334. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

335. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

336. Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

342. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

345. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)