40 healthcare companies named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies'
Fortune has finalized its 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies."
For the list, Fortune collaborated with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry. The two began with about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Fortune and Korn Ferry then narrowed the pool of companies to the highest-revenue companies in each industry for a total of 680 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were chosen from among the 680.
The following healthcare companies were ranked among the 50 All-Stars within Fortune's list.
No. 26: Johnson and Johnson
No. 38: CVS Health
No. 49: Merck
As part of the list, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry based on investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, ability to attract talent and five other criteria. The companies must rank in the top half of their industry survey to make the list.
The following healthcare companies were included on Fortune's general list of the best-regarded companies in each industry. They are listed below according to their ranking in their industry, including a tie.
Healthcare: Insurance and managed care
No. 1: UnitedHealth Group
No. 2: Centene
No. 3: Anthem
No. 4: Humana
No. 5: WellCare Health Plans
Healthcare: Medical facilities
No. 1: HCA Healthcare
No. 2: Universal Health Services
No. 3: Fresenius
No. 4: DaVita
No. 5: Tenet Healthcare
Healthcare: Pharmacy and other services
No. 1: CVS Health
No. 2: IQVIA Holdings
No. 3: Quest Diagnostics
No. 4: Cerner
No. 5: Charles River Laboratories International
Wholesalers: Healthcare
No. 1: Henry Schein
No. 2: McKesson
No. 3: Amerisource Bergen
No. 4: Cardinal Health
Pharmaceuticals
No. 1: Johnson & Johnson
No. 2: Merck
No. 3: Roche Group
No. 4: Novartis
No. 5: Amgen
No. 6: Bristol-Myers Squibb
No. 7: Pfizer
No. 8: AbbVie
Medical products and equipment
No. 1: Abbott Laboratories
No. 2: Medtronic
No. 2: Thermo Fisher Scientific
No. 4: Boston Scientific
No. 5: Stryker
No. 6: Danaher
Insurance: Life and health
No. 1: Prudential Financial (U.S.)
No. 2: Aflac
No. 3: TIAA
No. 4: New York Life Insurance
No. 5: Northwestern Mutual
No. 6: MetLife
No. 7: Massachusetts Mutual Life
More information about Fortune's methodology is available here.
