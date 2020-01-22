40 healthcare companies named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies'

Fortune has finalized its 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies."

For the list, Fortune collaborated with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry. The two began with about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Fortune and Korn Ferry then narrowed the pool of companies to the highest-revenue companies in each industry for a total of 680 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were chosen from among the 680.

The following healthcare companies were ranked among the 50 All-Stars within Fortune's list.

No. 26: Johnson and Johnson

No. 38: CVS Health

No. 49: Merck

As part of the list, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry based on investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, ability to attract talent and five other criteria. The companies must rank in the top half of their industry survey to make the list.

The following healthcare companies were included on Fortune's general list of the best-regarded companies in each industry. They are listed below according to their ranking in their industry, including a tie.

Healthcare: Insurance and managed care

No. 1: UnitedHealth Group

No. 2: Centene

No. 3: Anthem

No. 4: Humana

No. 5: WellCare Health Plans

Healthcare: Medical facilities

No. 1: HCA Healthcare

No. 2: Universal Health Services

No. 3: Fresenius

No. 4: DaVita

No. 5: Tenet Healthcare

Healthcare: Pharmacy and other services

No. 1: CVS Health

No. 2: IQVIA Holdings

No. 3: Quest Diagnostics

No. 4: Cerner

No. 5: Charles River Laboratories International

Wholesalers: Healthcare

No. 1: Henry Schein

No. 2: McKesson

No. 3: Amerisource Bergen

No. 4: Cardinal Health

Pharmaceuticals

No. 1: Johnson & Johnson

No. 2: Merck

No. 3: Roche Group

No. 4: Novartis

No. 5: Amgen

No. 6: Bristol-Myers Squibb

No. 7: Pfizer

No. 8: AbbVie

Medical products and equipment

No. 1: Abbott Laboratories

No. 2: Medtronic

No. 2: Thermo Fisher Scientific

No. 4: Boston Scientific

No. 5: Stryker

No. 6: Danaher

Insurance: Life and health

No. 1: Prudential Financial (U.S.)

No. 2: Aflac

No. 3: TIAA

No. 4: New York Life Insurance

No. 5: Northwestern Mutual

No. 6: MetLife

No. 7: Massachusetts Mutual Life

More information about Fortune's methodology is available here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by annual healthcare cost per smoker

States ranked by adults with fair, poor health

How 29 physician specialties rank on happiness outside of work

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.