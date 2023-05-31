350 top AAPI physicians, per Castle Connolly

As part of their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative, Castle Connolly has released their list of Top AAPI Doctors 2023, which honors 350 doctors across 35 states and 63 specialties.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Asian American and Pacific Islanders are the fastest-expanding racial group within the nation. Many AAPI patients benefit from treatment by physicians who share a cultural and linguistic framework.

To compile this list, Castle Connolly gathered nominations from physicians’ peers and assessed each physician based on qualifications, education, leadership appointments, outcomes data and more. They also surveyed their current top doctors for pertinent information regarding their race and ethnicity, in addition to adding questions related to diversity to the nomination process.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions regarding this list.

May C. Lau, MD. Adolescent Medicine, Children's Medical Center Dallas.

April C. Lee, MD. Adolescent Medicine, Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital.

John Y. Kim, MD. Allergy & Immunology, Advanced ENT & Allergy, N.J. (Medford, NJ).

Priya J. Bansal, MD. Allergy & Immunology, Asthma & Allergy Wellness Center (Saint Charles, Ill.).

Schuman Tam, MD. Allergy & Immunology, Asthma & Allergy Clinic (Greenbrae, Calif.).

Lily G. Hwang, MD. Allergy & Immunology, Atlanta Allergy & Asthma (Roswell, Ga.).

Manoj R. Warrier, MD. Allergy & Immunology, Allergy, Asthma & Food Allergy Centers (Richmond Heights, Mo.).

Neil Kenzo Manago, MD. Anesthesiology, Pacific Anesthesia (Honolulu).

Vivek Malhotra, MD. Anesthesiology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Jay Tokeshi, MD. Anesthesiology, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Honolulu).

Smriti Banthia, MD. Cardiac Electrophysiology, Heart Rhythm Consultants (Sarasota, Fla.).

Kimble Poon, MD. Cardiac Electrophysiology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Wailuku, Hawaii).

Anand S. Kenia, MD. Cardiac Electrophysiology, Wellstar Medical Group (Hiram, Ga.).

Laxmi S. Mehta, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Anjali Vaidya, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Temple Heart and Vascular Institute (Philadelphia).

Gagan D. Sahni, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City).

Sandeep Chandra, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Atlanta Heart Specialists (Tucker, Ga.).

Jeannette L. Yuen, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Scarsdale Medical Group (Harrison, N.Y.).

Diwakar Jain, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Westchester Heart and Vascular (Valhalla, N.Y.).

Andrew Kao, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants (Kansas City, Mo.).

Sitaramesh Emani, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, OSU Heart and Vascular Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Ritu Thamman, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Rita Thamman Cardiology Practice (Pittsburgh).

Amit Tibrewala, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Northside Heart (Roswell, Ga.).

Sabrina Islam, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Temple Heart and Vascular Institute (Philadelphia).

Satjit Bhusri, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Upper East Side Cardiology (New York City).

Gina R. Kellner, MD. Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

Yasmin Khakoo, MD. Child Neurology, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Pediatric Neuro-Oncology (New York City).

Sheel J. Pathak, MD. Child Neurology, Washington University Physicians (Town and Country, Mo.).

Rachit Patil, MD. Child Neurology, Children's Neurodevelopment Center (Providence, R.I.).

Kandamurugu Manickam, MD. Clinical Genetics, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Taro Arai, MD. Colon & Rectal Surgery, TriState Colon & Rectal Associates (Havertown, Pa.).

Muneera R. Kapadia, MD. Colon & Rectal Surgery, UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic (Chapel Hill, N.C.).

Sejal Shah, MD. Dermatology, Smarter Skin Dermatology (New York City).

Omar A. Ibrahimi, MD. Dermatology, Connecticut Skin Institute (Stamford, Conn.).

Erica H. Lee, MD. Dermatology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr (New York City).

Ashfaq A. Marghoob, MD. Dermatology, MSK Cancer Center-Hauppauge Out Patient (Hauppauge, N.Y.).

Kishwer S. Nehal, MD. Dermatology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Liang Deng, MD. Dermatology, MKSCC, Dermatology (New York City).

Margaret Mann, MD. Dermatology, Innova Dermatology (Hendersonville, Tenn.).

Viraj O. Shroff-Mehta, MD. Dermatology, South Shore Dermatology Physicians (North Easton, Mass.).

David Ciocon, MD. Dermatology, Schweiger Dermatology Group (Yonkers, N.Y.).

Susan L. Boone, MD. Dermatology, Kaiser Permanente Elk Grove (Calif.) Big Horn Medical Offices.

Andrew Kim, MD. Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Naperville, Ill.).

Shilpi Khetarpal, MD. Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic.

Jeffrey K. Okamoto, MD. Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children (Honolulu).

Bilal Tahir, MD. Diagnostic Radiology, IU Health (Indianapolis).

Phan T. Huynh, MD. Diagnostic Radiology, Synergy Radiology Associates (Houston).

Jay P. Patel, MD. Diagnostic Radiology, Quantum Radiology (Las Vegas).

Sejal P. Amin, MD. Diagnostic Radiology, Rye Radiology Associates (Rye Brook, N.Y.).

Kristi S. M. Takaki, MD. Diagnostic Radiology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

Eric K. Wei, MD. Emergency Medicine, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue (New York City).

Steven W. Ing, MD. Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Ohio State Outpatient Care East (Columbus, Ohio).

Ritu Malik Anand, MD. Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Optum Endocrinology (Little Silver, N.J.).

Uzma Khan, MD. Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, MU Health Care (Columbia, Mo.).

Erik Suh, MD. Family Medicine, Eastside Primary Care and Wellness (Bellevue, Wash.).

Omar A. Khan, MD. Family Medicine, Christiana Care Family Medicine Center (Wilmington, Del.).

Tabasum Imran, MD. Family Medicine, UAMS Family Medical Center (Fort Smith, Ark.).

Venkat Alugubelli, MD. Family Medicine, Beverly Hills (Fla.) Medical Ctr

James H. Huang, MD. Family Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Harbor City, Calif.).

Mimi Ghosh, MD. Family Medicine, OSU Family Physicians Crown Park (Columbus, Ohio).

Christina N. Nguyen, MD. Family Medicine, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (Flowery Branch, Ga.),

Eunice Oppenheim-Knudsen, MD. Family Medicine, Ohio State Primary Care Dublin (Ohio).

Shalina Nair, MD. Family Medicine, Ohio State Primary Care (Gahanna, Ohio).

Mary Ann Y. Huang, MD. Gastroenterology, Peak Gastroenterology Associates (Parker, Colo.).

Charles S. Saha, MD. Gastroenterology, Charles Saha MD PC (New York City).

Ankur Jain, MD. Gastroenterology, Saint Francis Medical Center (Honolulu).

Pradeep S. Mahal, MD. Gastroenterology, 1308 Morris Avenue, Suite 202 (Union, N.J.).

Kunal Jajoo, MD. Gastroenterology, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston).

Matthew M. Tsushima, MD. Gastroenterology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

Christine Chang, MD. Geriatric Medicine, Martha Stewart Center for Living (New York City).

June Y. Hou, MD. Gynecologic Oncology, Columbia Doctors (New York City).

Dennis S. Chi, MD. Gynecologic Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Yukio Sonoda, MD. Gynecologic Oncology, MKSCC, Gynecologic Oncology (New York City).

Premal H. Thaker, MD. Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Jerry I. Huang, MD. Hand Surgery, UW Sports, Spine and Orthopedic Health (Seattle).

Peter Tang, MD. Hand Surgery, AHN Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh).

Taizoon H. Baxamusa, MD. Hand Surgery, Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (Morton Grove, Ill.).

Rekha Parameswaran, MD. Hematology, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Hematology (New York City).

Nitin Verma, MD. Hematology, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group (Largo, Md.).

Philip L. McCarthy, MD. Hematology, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.).

Seema A. Bhat, MD. Hematology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Lin Hwei Chen, MD. Infectious Disease, Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge, Mass.).

Abhay Dhand, MD. Infectious Disease, Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.).

Zainab Shahid, MD. Infectious Disease, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Raji Venkat, MD. Internal Medicine, Dignity Health Medical Group (Henderson, Nev.).

Genevieve L. Pagalilauan, MD. Internal Medicine, UW Medical Center-Roosevelt II (Seattle).

David S. Cho, MD. Internal Medicine, Premier Medical Group (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.).

Reema Y. Alshirawi, MD. Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital at Newton (Mass.) Corner.

Soma Mandal, MD. Internal Medicine, Summit Health Berkeley Heights, N.J.).

Nandita Joshi, MD. Internal Medicine, Bergen Medical Alliance (Englewood, N.J.).

Kathryn Ai-ling Teng, MD. Internal Medicine, Beachwood Health Center (Beachwood, Ohio).

Syed O. Wasim, MD. Internal Medicine, Eastside Internal Medicine (Conyers, Ga.).

George Liu, MD. Internal Medicine, George C. Liu Private Practice (New York City).

Gopal Madhav, MD. Internal Medicine, Advocate Christ Medical Center (Evergreen Park, Ill.).

Shanu Gupta, MD. Internal Medicine, Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

Christopher J. Chiu, MD. Internal Medicine, Ohio State Outpatient Care East (Columbus, Ohio).

Nadia N. Amin, MD. Internal Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley (Cortlandt, N.Y.).

Kelly Y. Kawaoka, MD. Internal Medicine, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Waipahu, Hawaii).

Seuli Brill, MD. Internal Medicine, Ohio State Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Grandview (Columbus, Ohio).

Maki Kano-Lueckerath, MD. Internal Medicine, Japanese Medical Practice (Hartsdale, N.Y.).

Jeremy Kort, MD. Internal Medicine, Straub Medical Center (Honolulu).

Jennifer Katada, MD. Internal Medicine, Kaiser Permanente (Honolulu).

Atman P. Shah, MD. Interventional Cardiology, Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine (Chicago).

Annapoorna Subash Kini, MD. Interventional Cardiology, Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City).

Deepak L. Bhatt, MD. Interventional Cardiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston).

Pradyumna E. Tummala, MD. Interventional Cardiology, Northside Cardiovascular Institute (Atlanta).

Sandeep Nathan, MD. Interventional Cardiology, University of Chicago Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine.

Sarosh Rana, MD. Maternal & Fetal Medicine, University of Chicago Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine.

Edward K.S. Chien, MD. Maternal & Fetal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center (Cleveland).

Chau T. Dang, MD. Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York City).

Sarat Chandarlapaty, MD. Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York City).

Geoffrey Y. Ku, MD. Medical Oncology, MSK Gastrointestinal Oncology (New York City).

Jennifer Fu Carney, MD. Medical Oncology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

Rubina Qamar, MD. Medical Oncology, Aurora Cancer Care (Honolulu).

William K. Oh, MD. Medical Oncology, Ruttenberg Treatment Center (New York City).

Sagar Sardesai, MD. Medical Oncology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Sonia M. Seng, MD. Medical Oncology, Southcoast Physicians (Fall River, Mass.).

Ronald Myint, MD. Medical Oncology, Affiliated Oncologists (Chicago Ridge, Ill.)

Sameek Roychowdhury, MD. Medical Oncology, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care (Columbus, Ohio).

Bhavana Konda, MD. Medical Oncology, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care (Columbus, Ohio).

Saiama Naheed Waqar, MD. Medical Oncology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Rama Suresh, MD. Medical Oncology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Urvi A. Shah, MD. Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

I-Wen Chang, MD. Medical Oncology, NHCI Suburban Hematology-Oncology Associates (Duluth, Ga.).

Omar T. Atiq, MD. Medical Oncology, UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock, Ark.).

Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy, MD. Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Regional One Health (Memphis, Tenn.).

Shruti Gupta, MD. Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Greenwich Hospital (Greenwich, Conn.).

Emily H. Chang, MD. Nephrology, UNC Kidney Center (Chapel Hill, N.C.).

Vineeta Kumar, MD. Nephrology, Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Clinic (Birmingham, Ala.).

Udayan Bhatt, MD. Nephrology, Ohio State Outpatient Care East (Columbus, Ohio).

Atul Bali, MD. Nephrology, CENTRA Medical Group Farmville (Farmville, Va.).

Suneel Udani, MD. Nephrology, NANI-Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (Hinsdale, Ill.).

Samir V. Parikh, MD. Nephrology, Ohio State Outpatient Care East (Columbus, Ohio).

Tushar A. Chopra, MD. Nephrology, UVA Health System-Kidney Center Clinic (Charlottesville, Va.).

Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD. Neurological Surgery, UBMD Neurosurgery (Buffalo, N.Y.).

Erich Anderer, MD. Neurological Surgery, NYU Langone Brooklyn (N.Y.) Medical Arts Pavilion

Chan Roonprapunt, MD. Neurological Surgery, Mount Sinai West (New York City).

Bikash Bose, MD. Neurological Surgery, Neurosurgery Consultants (Newark, Del.).

Harminder Singh, MD. Neurological Surgery, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (San Jose, Calif.),

Louis J. Kim, MD. Neurological Surgery, Harborview Medical Center (Seattle).

Laligam N. Sekhar, MD. Neurological Surgery, Harborview Medical Center (Seattle).

Tanvir F. Choudhri, MD. Neurological Surgery, Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice (New York City).

Michael S. Yoon, MD. Neurological Surgery, Neurosurgical Associates of Abington (Pa.).

Kangmin Lee, MD. Neurological Surgery, New Jersey Brain and Spine (Hackensack, N.J.).

John K. Park, MD. Neurological Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Department of Neurosurgery (Flushing, N.Y.).

Nam Tran, MD. Neurological Surgery, Moffitt Cancer Center (San Francisco).

Rose Du, MD. Neurological Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston).

Jin-Moo Lee, MD. Neurology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Masood R. Ghazali, MD. Neurology, Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology (Coon Rapids, Minn.).

Michael G. Abraham, MD. Neurology, University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.).

Ariane Park, MD. Neurology, OSU Neurology (Columbus, Ohio).

Krupa Shah Pandey, MD. Neurology, Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center

Nupur Ghoshal, MD. Neurology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Aneeta Jain Gupta, MD. Neurology, Carolina Neurology Center (Hendersonville, N.C.).

Jaysingh R. Singh, MD. Neurology, Ohio State Neurology (Columbus, Ohio).

Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD. Neuroradiology, University Radiology Group (East Brunswick, N.J.).

Robert J. Young, MD. Neuroradiology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Neeta Pandit-Taskar, MD. Nuclear Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Randy Yeh, MD. Nuclear Medicine, Molecular Imaging & Therapy Service (New York City).

Vani Dandolu, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (New York City).

Tapti Panda, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Crystal Run Healthcare (Rock Hill, N.Y.).

Diana Y. Huang, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Queen's OBGYN Ala Moana (Honolulu).

Anissa Durairaj, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN (Atlanta).

Gladys Ming-Li Lee-Hwang, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (New York City).

Myda Thi Luu, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Colorado Permanente Medical Group (Aurora, Colo.).

Ann Do Tran, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Mount Sinai Doctors (New York City).

Lisa Park, MD. Ophthalmology, Robert Burch Family Eye Center (New York City).

Vasudha A. Panday, MD. Ophthalmology, San Antonio Eye Center (San Antonio, Texas).

Olivia C. Liao, MD. Ophthalmology, Lexington Eye Associates (Lexington, Mass.).

Jennifer Lim, MD. Ophthalmology, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary (Chicago).

Peter Kaiser, MD. Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute (Cleveland).

Aziz A. Khanifar, MD. Ophthalmology, The Retina Group of Washington (Silver Spring, Md.).

Cat N. Burkat, MD. Ophthalmology, University Station Clinic (Madison, Wis.).

Kamran Mohammed Riaz, MD. Ophthalmology, Dean McGee Eye Institute (Oklahoma City, Okla.).

Allen Chiang, MD. Ophthalmology, Mid Atlantic Retina (Philadelphia).

Vincent B. Lam, MD. Ophthalmology, City Ophthalmology (Philadelphia).

Andrea T. Jue, MD. Ophthalmology, Oculus Medical Eye Care PC (New York City).

Tony T. Choi, MD. Ophthalmology, Choi Ophthalmology (Pomona, N.Y.).

Vipul C. Shah, MD. Ophthalmology, Charlotte (N.C.) Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat Associates.

Peter T. Chang, MD. Ophthalmology, Jamail Specialty Care Center (Houston).

Soma Agarwal, MD. Ophthalmology, Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park (Calif.) Medical Center.

Michelle C. Liang, MD. Ophthalmology, New England Eye Center (Boston).

Audrey Tai, MD. Ophthalmology, Athena Eye Care (Mission Viejo, Calif.).

Krishna Mukkamala, MD. Ophthalmology, Georgia Retina (Marietta, Ga.).

Reena A. Garg, MD. Ophthalmology, Washington Eye Institute (Greenbelt, Md.).

Kristin Hirabayashi, MD. Ophthalmology, EyeSight Hawaii (Honolulu).

Shivani Sethi, MD. Ophthalmology, Eye Consultants of Atlanta (Fayetteville, Ga.).

Vinod Dasa, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Ochsner LSU Multispecialty (Kenner, La.).

Elizabeth M. Ignacio, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, IMUA Orthopedics, Sports & Health (Honolulu).

Elizabeth M. Yu, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Edward C. Yang, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Mount Sinai Doctors Queens (Long Island City, N.Y.).

Thomas Youm, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, RYC Orthopaedics (New York City).

Chong Oh, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine, and Orthopedics (Wayne, N.J.).

Serena Hu, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford Orthopedics and Spine Center (Redwood City, Calif.).

David H. Kim, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, New England Baptist Hospital (Huntington Beach, Calif.).

Yasmin Dhar, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Specialty Orthopaedics (Harrison, N.Y.).

Ronak M. Patel, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Hinsdale Orthopaedics (Westmont, Ill.).

Raghuveer C. Muppavarapu, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Carney Hospital (Dorchester, Mass.).

Christian K. Kikuchi, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii (Honolulu).

Aakash Chauhan, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Colorado Permanente Medical Group (Lafayette, Colo.).

Sheena C. Ranade, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Mount Sinai Department of Orthopaedic Surgery (New York City).

Amit Agrawal, MD. Otolaryngology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Johnny Won, MD. Otolaryngology, Ear, Nose & Throat Institute (Lawrenceville, Ga.).

Madan N. Kandula, MD. Otolaryngology, ADVENT (Wauwatosa, Wis.).

Gregory P. Tsai, MD. Otolaryngology, Mount Sinai West Otolaryngology (New York City).

Bhuvanesh Singh, MD. Otolaryngology, MSKCC, Head & Neck Cancer (New York City).

Richard J. Wong, MD. Otolaryngology, MSKCC, Head & Neck Cancer (New York City).

Ashutosh Kacker, MD. Otolaryngology, Weill Greenberg Center (New York City).

Stephen Y. Kang, MD. Otolaryngology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Jae H. Lim, MD. Otolaryngology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

William C. Yao, MD. Otolaryngology, UT Physicians (Houston).

Nikita Gupta, MD. Otolaryngology, UK HealthCare Good Samaritan Hospital (Lexington, Ky.).

Jamie Ahn Ku, MD. Otolaryngology, Cleveland Clinic Head and Neck Institute (Cleveland).

Cher (Xue) Zhao, MD. Otolaryngology, Massachusetts Eye and Ear-Newton.

Krupal B. Patel, MD. Otolaryngology, Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.).

Diana Ponsky, MD. Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery, Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery (Beachwood, Ohio).

Leslie R. Kim, MD. Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery, Ohio State Eye and Ear Institute (Columbus, Ohio).

John Jeonhwan Chi, MD. Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery, Barnes-Jewish Hospital (Creve Coeur, Mo.).

Kristina Tansavatdi, MD. Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery, Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery (Westlake Village, Calif.).

Tsung-Yen Hsieh, MD. Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery, University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute.

Neil P. Patel, MD. Pain Medicine, Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York (Nyack, N.Y.).

Sanjeev Agarwal, MD. Pain Medicine, Spine Sports & Interventional Pain Medicine (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

Daniel S. Choi, MD. Pain Medicine, Spine and Pain Center of Kauai (Koloa, Hawaii).

Anjuli Desai, MD. Pain Medicine, Capitol Pain Institute (Austin, Texas).

Anjali Saqi, MD. Pathology, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Pathology (New York City).

Kay Park, MD. Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Meera Hameed, MD. Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Jinru Shia, MD. Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Wei Chen, MD. Pathology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Anil V. Parwani, MD. Pathology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Karen N. Wu, MD. Pathology, Optima Dermatology - Laboratory (Portsmouth, N.H.).

Sonika Dahiya, MD. Pathology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

James Davis, MD. Pathology, Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Medical Center

Daphne T. Hsu, MD. Pediatric Cardiology, Montefiore, Pediatric Cardiology (Bronx, N.Y.).

May Ling Mah, MD. Pediatric Cardiology, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Nithya Swaminathan, MD. Pediatric Cardiology, Le Bonheur Outpatient Center (Memphis, Tenn.).

Rajani Prabhakaran, MD. Pediatric Endocrinology, Dell Children's Medical Group (Austin, Texas).

Melanie L. Shim, MD. Pediatric Endocrinology, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

Madhusmita Misra, MD. Pediatric Endocrinology, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston).

J Fernando del Rosario, MD. Pediatric Gastroenterology, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware (Wilmington, Del.).

Shakeel Modak, MD. Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Sanjay P. Ahuja, MD. Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital (Cleveland).

Lewis Hsu, MD. Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, University of Illinois Health, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (Chicago).

Bhuvana A. Setty, MD. Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Hiren P. Patel, MD. Pediatric Nephrology, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Kevin T. Barton, MD. Pediatric Nephrology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Weizhen Tan, MD. Pediatric Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston).

Sivi Bakthavachalam, MD. Pediatric Otolaryngology, Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat of Atlanta.

Tendy Chiang, MD. Pediatric Otolaryngology, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).

Andrew S. Ting, MD. Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatric Pulmonary Associates (New York City).

Suzanne C. Li, MD. Pediatric Rheumatology, Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center.

Catherine C. Chen, MD. Pediatric Surgery, Boston Children's Hospital.

Thomas Kang-Ming Lee, MD. Pediatric Surgery, Comer Children's Hospital (Chicago).

Jacqueline M. Saito, MD. Pediatric Surgery, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Stephanie D. Chao, MD. Pediatric Surgery, Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health.

Richard N. Yu, MD. Pediatric Urology, Boston Children's Hospital.

Michael H.T. Sia, MD. Pediatrics, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children (Honolulu).

Tito G. Yao, MD. Pediatrics, GSK Medical Center (Chicago).

Ryan M. Nishihara, MD. Pediatrics, Meadows Pediatrics (Las Vegas).

Benetta Yee, MD. Pediatrics, ProHEALTH Forest Hills Pediatrics (Forest Hills, N.Y.).

Monica K. Mau, MD. Pediatrics, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Honolulu).

Margaret Hwang, MD. Pediatrics, Southwest Medical Associates (Las Vegas).

Dodds P. Simangan, MD. Pediatrics, UNLV Medicine (Las Vegas).

Sheital Bavishi, MD. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care (Columbus, Ohio).

Jaishree Capoor, MD. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Capoor Pediatric Neuromusclar Rehabilitation (Valhalla, N.Y.).

Christopher H-D Lee, MD. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Mount Sinai Doctors (Scarsdale, N.Y.).

Dwight J. Lin, MD. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii (Honolulu).

Jess Ting, MD. Plastic Surgery, Mount Sinai, Plastic Surgery (New York City).

Sanjay Grover, MD. Plastic Surgery, Grover Aesthetics (Newport Beach, Calif.).

David S. Chang, MD. Plastic Surgery, Kind-Chang Plastic Surgery (San Francisco).

Albert Chao, MD. Plastic Surgery, Ohio State Plastic Surgery (Columbus, Ohio).

Farooq Shahzad, MD. Plastic Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Kenneth K. Kao, MD. Plastic Surgery, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu).

Julie V. Vasile, MD. Plastic Surgery, The Dermatology Center of Stamford (Stamford, Conn.).

Narayanan M. Nair, MD. Plastic Surgery, Nair Plastic Surgery (Coral Gables, Fla.).

Sonu A. Jain, MD. Plastic Surgery, Ohio State Hand and Upper Extremity Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Clara N. Lee, MD. Plastic Surgery, Ohio State Plastic Surgery (Columbus, Ohio).

Ramaswamy Viswanathan, MD. Psychiatry, SUNY Downstate (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

Sairam Parthasarathy, MD. Pulmonary Disease, Banner-University of Arizona Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.).

Devang B. Patel, MD. Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonary Medicine (Stuart, Fla.).

Mari Adachi, MD. Pulmonary Disease, Baylor Scott & White Dallas Diagnostic Association (Plano, Texas).

Nitin Bhatt, MD. Pulmonary Disease, OSU Lung and Sleep (Columbus, Ohio).

Deepankar Sharma, MD. Pulmonary Disease, CRH Lung Institute (Columbus, Ind.).

Simon K. Cheng, MD. Radiation Oncology, NY Presbyterian-Columbia Med Ctr (New York City).

Shiv R. Khandelwal, MD. Radiation Oncology, UVA Culpeper (Va.) Medical Center.

Laeton J. Pang, MD. Radiation Oncology, Cancer Center of Hawaii (Honolulu).

Nancy Y. Lee, MD. Radiation Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Wainwright A. Jaggernauth, MD. Radiation Oncology, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Radiation Oncology Department (Bryan, Ohio).

Yoshiya Yamada, MD. Radiation Oncology, MSKCC, Radiation Oncology (New York City).

Imran Zoberi, MD. Radiation Oncology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Shyam K. Tanguturi, MD. Radiation Oncology, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston).

Cynthia S. Anderson, MD. Radiation Oncology, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center (Jacksonville, Fla.).

Fumiko Chino, MD. Radiation Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth (Middletown, N.J.).

Richard L. Wing, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte (N.C.).

Serena H. Chen, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (Livingston, N.J.).

Janet Mee-Kyung Choi, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, CCRM Fertility (New York City).

Molina B. Dayal, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, STL Fertility (St. Louis).

NeeOo W. Chin, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, Fertility Wellness Institute (West Chester, Ohio).

Debbra A. Keegan, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (East Windsor, N.J.).

Shvetha Zarek, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, Oma Fertility of St. Louis.

Rashmi Kudesia, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, CCRM Fertility - Houston.

Ali Ajam, MD. Rheumatology, Ohio State Outpatient Care Dublin (Ohio).

Kamran Chaudhary, MD. Rheumatology, Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians (Schaumburg, Ill.).

Alfred H. Kim, MD. Rheumatology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Nilanjana Bose, MD. Rheumatology, Lonestar Rheumatology, PLLC (Houston).

Amber R. Khan, MD. Rheumatology, Houston Rheumatology Institute.

Ulysses J. Magalang, MD. Sleep Medicine, Ohio State Lung Care (Columbus, Ohio).

Shalini Paruthi, MD. Sleep Medicine, St. Luke's Sleep Medicine and Research Center (Chesterfield, Mo.).

Edward Chin, MD. Surgery, Mount Sinai Surgery Associates (New York City).

Celia M. Divino, MD. Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City).

Benjamin K. Poulose, MD. Surgery, Ohio State Outpatient Care Upper Arlington (Columbus, Ohio).

Vivek Maheshwari, MD. Surgery, Professional Associates in Surgery (West Orange, N.J.).

David K. Imagawa, MD. Surgery, UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center (Orange, Calif.).

John Hsiang-Yeou Wang, MD. Surgery, Northwell Health Physician Partners (Lake Success, N.Y.).

Rock C. Liu, MD. Surgery, First Surgical Consultants Inc (Oakland, Calif.).

Irene J. Lo, MD. Surgery, Epic Care (Antioch, Calif.).

Anitha Srinivasan, MD. Surgery, NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (New York City).

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe, MD. Surgery, Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center (Woburn, Mass.).

Anita Mamtani, MD. Surgery, Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center (New York City).

Priya Dedhia, MD. Surgery, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care (Columbus, Ohio).

Aslam Ejaz, MD. Surgery, Ohio State Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care (Columbus, Ohio).

Minna K. Lee, MD. Surgery, Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center (New York City).

Thomas K. Varghese, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City).

James Huang, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Bernard J. Park, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Gautam R. Velamoor, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle).

Brian Whang, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston).

Jeffrey B. Velotta, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Kaiser Permanente Oakland (Calif.) Medical Center.

Smita Sihag, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

Vikas Merchia, MD. Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, ESP Medical LLC (Brockton, Mass.).

Rajveer Purohit, MD. Urology, Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City).

Benjamin B. Choi, MD. Urology, Metropolitan Urology (New York City).

Jaspreet S. Sandhu, MD. Urology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Sidney Kimmel Center for Prostate and Urologic Cancers (New York City).

Stephen Y. Nakada, MD. Urology, UW Health Urology Clin (Madison, Wis.).

Stephen Kwan Bunn Chinn, MD. Urology, Straub Medical Center (Honolulu).

Ravi Munver, MD. Urology, HackensackUMC (Hackensack, N.J.).

Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD. Urology, Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston).

Tom S. Feng, MD. Urology, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Honolulu).

Amanda C. Chi, MD. Urology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group (Los Angeles).

Ajay Choudhri, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Capital Health Advanced Imaging (Trenton, N.J.).

Edward Kim, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Mt Sinai, Interventional Radiology (Seattle).

Arshad A. Khan, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.).

Shekher Maddineni, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.).

Kenneth W. Chin, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, RadNet (Encino, Calif.).

Himanshu Shah, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, IU Health (Indianapolis).

Pavan K. Kavali, MD. Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Washington University Physicians (St. Louis).

Wei Zhou, MD. Vascular Surgery, Banner - University Medical Center Tucson (Ariz.).

Vasana Cheanvechai, MD. Vascular Surgery, Vasana Cheanvechai Private Practice (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

Ahmad F. Bhatti, MD. Vascular Surgery, North Shore Vascular Surgery (Port Jefferson, N.Y.).