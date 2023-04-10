34 billionaires in US healthcare

Forbes' 37th annual list of the world's richest people in 2023 includes 34 entrepreneurs, heirs, inventors and leaders from healthcare.

It was a difficult year for nearly half of the world's billionaires, whose net worth decreased compared to one year ago, Forbes reported. Fourteen of the 34 U.S. healthcare billionaires saw their net worth fall in a year and 11 saw their net worth increase. The others either remained flat or are new to the list.

The wealthiest person in the world for 2023 is Bernard Arnault, the founder, chairman and CEO of the world's largest luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The net worth for Mr. Arnault and his family is $211 billion.

Below are billionaires from the Forbes list of 2,640 organized by the healthcare industry and the U.S. territory. (Find the complete listing here.)

Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family

Overall rank: 81

Net worth in 2023: $20.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $21.8 billion

Dr. Frist, Jr. co-founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968.

Carl Cook

Overall rank: 171

Net worth in 2023: $10.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $11.1 billion

Mr. Cook is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer co-founded by his parents in 1963.

Reinhold Schmieding

Overall rank: 282

Net worth in 2023: $7.7 billion

Net worth in 2022: $7.2 billion

Mr. Schmieding founded Arthrex, a global medical device company, in 1981.

Ronda Stryker

Overall rank: 344

Net worth in 2023: $6.9 billion

Net worth in 2022: $6.8 billion

Ms. Stryker is a director of Stryker Corp., the medical equipment company founded by her grandfather, Homer Stryker.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Overall rank: 442

Net worth in 2023: $5.8 billion

Net worth in 2022: $7.3 billion

Dr. Soon-Shiong is the founder of NantWorks, a network of healthcare, biotech and artificial intelligence startups, and inventor of cancer drug Abraxane.

John Brown

Overall rank: 445

Net worth in 2023: $5.7 billion

Net worth in 2022: $5.4 billion

Mr. Brown ran Stryker Corp., a medical device and software company, for 32 years before he retired as chair emeritus in 2010.

Li Ge, PhD

Overall rank: 455

Net worth in 2023: $5.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $8.8 billion

Dr. Ge co-founded WuXi AppTec, a global research and development and manufacturing services company, in 2000 and serves as chair and CEO of the firm.

Jon Stryker

Overall rank: 636

Net worth in 2023: $4.3 billion

Net worth in 2022: $4.2 billion

Mr. Stryker is the founder and president of Arcus Foundation, which primarily supports great ape conservation efforts and LGBT social justice. He is the grandson of Homer Stryker, who founded Stryker Corp. in 1941.

Pat Stryker

Overall rank: 905

Net worth in 2023: $3.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $3.1 billion

Ms. Stryker is the founder of Bohemian Foundation, which supports music, community, global and civic programs. She is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker, who founded Stryker Corp. in 1941.

Stewart Rahr

Overall rank: 1,067

Net worth in 2023: $2.8 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.5 billion

Mr. Rahr expanded Kinray, a pharmaceutical distributor his father founded in 1944, and sold it to Cardinal Health in 2010 for $1.3 billion.

Wayne Rothbaum

Overall rank: 1,104

Net worth in 2023: $2.7 billion

Net worth in 2021: n/a; Mr. Rothbaum is new to the Forbes list

Wayne Rothbaum founded investment firm Quogue Capital in 2001 and is an investor in biotech, deploying only his own funds in developers like Acerta Pharma and Iovance.

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

Overall rank: 1,164

Net worth in 2023: $2.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.2 billion

Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which he established in 1988.

Hao Hong, PhD

Overall rank: 1,368 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $2.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $4 billion

Dr. Hong is the CEO and chair of Asymchem Laboratories, which provides pharmaceutical outsourcing services. He founded the company in 1999.

Alice Schwartz

Overall rank: 1,368 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $2.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion

Ms. Schwartz and her husband founded life sciences research company Bio-Rad Laboratories in 1952.

Timothy Springer, PhD

Overall rank: 1,434 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $2.1 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion

Dr. Springer is an immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School and an investor in biotech and pharmaceutical companies. When Moderna Therapeutics launched its initial public offering in 2018, Dr. Springer became the company's fourth-largest shareholder.

Robert Duggan

Overall rank: 1,647 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2 billion

Mr. Duggan is a serial entrepreneur. He led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie for $21 billion in cash and stock.

Phillip Frost, MD

Overall rank: 1,647 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.2 billion

A longtime healthcare investor, inventor and founder, Dr. Frost now serves as CEO and chair of Opko Health, a medical test and medication company focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

Gary Michelson, MD

Overall rank: 1,647 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion

Dr. Michelson is a retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents for orthopedic and spinal surgery instruments.

Amy Wyss

Overall rank: 1,647 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion

Ms. Wyss' father, Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, founded medical equipment firm Synthes USA in 1977. The company was sold in 2021 to Johnson & Johnson for $19.7 billion in cash and stock.

Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family

Overall rank: 1,725 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.7 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion

Dr. Dunleavy is the founder and CEO of Inovalon, a cloud-based healthcare data analytics company.

Osman Kibar, PhD

Overall rank: 1,725 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.7 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.3 billion

Dr. Kibar is the founder and CEO of biotech firm Samumed.

James Leininger, MD

Overall rank: 1,725 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.7 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion

Dr. Leininger founded medical devices company Kinetic Concepts in 1976.

Noubar Afeyan, PhD

Overall rank: 1,804 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion

Dr. Afeyan founded life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering in 2000 and serves as the company's CEO.

Randal Kirk

Overall rank: 1,804 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.6 billion

Mr. Kirk, a former practicing attorney, is a former CEO of biotech company Intrexon, now named Precigen, and serves as CEO and chair of life-sciences investment firm Third Security.

Robert Langer, ScD

Overall rank: 1,804 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.6 billion

Dr. Langer is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, where he leads the eponymous Langer Lab.

August Troendle, MD

Overall rank: 1,804 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion

Dr. Troendle is the president and CEO of Medpace, a clinical research company he founded in 1992.

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD

Overall rank: 1,804 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.4 billion

Dr. Yancopoulos is the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Jeff Tangney

Overall rank: 1,905

Net worth in 2023: $1.5 billion

Net worth in 2022: $2.4 billion

Jeff Tangney co-founded Doximity, known as the "LinkedIn for Doctors," in 2010.

David Paul

Overall rank: 2,020

Net worth in 2023: $1.4 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion

Mr. Paul founded Globus Medical, a medical device manufacturer, in 2003 and serves as executive chair.

Joe Kiani

Overall rank: 2,133 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.3 billion

Net worth in 2022: n/a; Mr. Kiani is new to the Forbes list

Mr. Kiani founded and serves as chairman and CEO of Masimo, a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures non-invasive patient-monitoring tools.

John Oyler

Overall rank: 2,133 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.3 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.1 billion

Mr. Oyler is the co-founder and CEO of BeiGene, a biotech company specializing in the development of drugs for cancer treatment.

Alan Miller and family

Overall rank: 2,259 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.5 billion

Mr. Miller founded Universal Health Services in 1979.

Forrest Preston

Overall rank: 2,259 (tied)

Net worth in 2023: $1.2 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion

Mr. Preston is the founder, owner, chair and CEO of Life Care Centers of America, a long-term care company for older adults he established in 1970.

Ning Zhao, PhD

Overall rank: 2,259

Net worth in 2023: $1.2 billion

Net worth in 2021: n/a; Dr. Zhao is new to the Forbes list

Dr. Zhao is a co-founder and director of pharmaceutical research firm WuXi Apptec.