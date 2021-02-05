33 healthcare companies on Fortune's 'most-admired' ranking

Fortune released its 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," with 33 healthcare companies featured in the ranking.

For the list, Fortune began with a list of 1,500 companies, with 1,000 being the largest U.S. companies by revenue and the others being non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have at least $10 billion in revenue. The pool was then narrowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670.

Fortune worked with management consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey corporate reputations. Korn Ferry asked 3,820 executives, directors and securities analysts to choose which companies they admired the most.

The following healthcare companies were ranked among the 50 All-Stars within Fortune's list:

15. Johnson & Johnson

24. 3M

32. CVS Health

37. Merck

42. Abbott Laboratories

51. UnitedHealth Group (tie)



Companies outside of the top 50 include:

AbbVie

AmerisourceBergen

Anthem

Bayer

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

Centene

Charles River Laboratories International

Danaher

DaVita

Encompass Health

Fresenius

HCA Healthcare

Henry Schein

Humana

IQVIA Holdings

Labcorp

McKesson

Medtronic

Novartis

Pfizer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Group

Stryker

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Universal Health Services

View the full list and complete methodology here.

