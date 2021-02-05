33 healthcare companies on Fortune's 'most-admired' ranking
Fortune released its 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," with 33 healthcare companies featured in the ranking.
For the list, Fortune began with a list of 1,500 companies, with 1,000 being the largest U.S. companies by revenue and the others being non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have at least $10 billion in revenue. The pool was then narrowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670.
Fortune worked with management consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey corporate reputations. Korn Ferry asked 3,820 executives, directors and securities analysts to choose which companies they admired the most.
The following healthcare companies were ranked among the 50 All-Stars within Fortune's list:
15. Johnson & Johnson
24. 3M
32. CVS Health
37. Merck
42. Abbott Laboratories
51. UnitedHealth Group (tie)
Companies outside of the top 50 include:
AbbVie
AmerisourceBergen
Anthem
Bayer
Boston Scientific
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cardinal Health
Centene
Charles River Laboratories International
Danaher
DaVita
Encompass Health
Fresenius
HCA Healthcare
Henry Schein
Humana
IQVIA Holdings
Labcorp
McKesson
Medtronic
Novartis
Pfizer
Quest Diagnostics
Roche Group
Stryker
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Universal Health Services
View the full list and complete methodology here.
More articles on rankings and ratings:
