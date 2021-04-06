33 billionaires in US healthcare

Thirty-three U.S. healthcare leaders made Forbes' 35th annual list of the world's richest people in 2021, which saw an "unprecedented" number of newcomers. Eight of the 493 newcomers were in U.S. healthcare, according to Forbes.

For the list, Forbes calculated net worth by using stock prices and exchange rates from March 5. View the full methodology here.

These healthcare industry leaders are listed below with their net worth, as determined by Forbes. The newcomers are bolded.

Thomas Frist Jr., MD. Founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare: $15.7 billion



Carl Cook. CEO of Cook Group: $9.9 billion



Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD. Inventor of Abraxane: $7.5 billion



Reinhold Schmieding. Founder and CEO of Arthrex: $6.7 billion



Ronda Stryker. Inherited, director of Stryker: $6.5 billion



Hansjoerg Wyss. Sold medical device company to Johnson & Johnson: $6 billion



John Brown. Former CEO and chair of Stryker: $5.2 billion



Stéphane Bancel. CEO of Moderna: $4.3 billion



Jon Stryker. Inherited Stryker: $4.1 billion



Pat Stryker. Inherited Stryker: $3 billion



Osman Kibar, PhD. Founder and CEO of Samumed: $2.9 billion



Phillip Frost, MD. Inventor and founder of Opko Health: $2.5 billion



Alice Schwartz. Founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories: $2.4 billion



Stewart Rahr. Inherited and expanded Kinray: $2.3 billion



Randal Kirk. Chair of Third Security: $2.2 billion



Timothy Springer, PhD. Immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School: $2.2 billion



Dennis Gillings, PhD. Founder and former CEO and chair of Quintiles Transnational, now IQVIA: $2 billion



Amy Wyss. Daughter of Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, founder of Synthes, where Ms. Wyss worked for years: $2 billion



Noubar Afeyan, PhD. Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering: $1.9 billion



Robert Duggan. Entrepreneur who led the sale of Pharmacyclics to AbbVie: $1.8 billion



Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD. Co-founder and CEO of Regeneron: $1.8 billion



Gary Michelson, MD. Retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon with more than 340 U.S. patents: $1.7 billion



Robert Langer, MD. Scientist and professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge: $1.6 billion



David Paul. Founder and executive chair of Globus Medical: $1.6 billion



James Leininger, MD. Founder of Kinetic Concepts: $1.5 billion



August Troendle, MD. President and CEO of Medpace: $1.5 billion



Keith Dunleavy, MD. Founder of Inovalon: $1.4 billion



Alan Miller. Founder of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services: $1.3 billion



Ming Hsieh. Founder, president, CEO and chair of Fulgent Genetics: $1.1 billion



John Martin, PhD. Former CEO and chair of Gilead Sciences: $1.1 billion



Forrest Preston. Founder of Life Care Centers of America: $1.1 billion



Jack Schuler. Healthcare investor and philanthropist: $1.1 billion



George Yancopoulos, PhD. Chief scientific officer of Regeneron: $1.1 billion

