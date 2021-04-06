33 billionaires in US healthcare

Thirty-three U.S. healthcare leaders made Forbes' 35th annual list of the world's richest people in 2021, which saw an "unprecedented" number of newcomers. Eight of the 493 newcomers were in U.S. healthcare, according to Forbes.

For the list, Forbes calculated net worth by using stock prices and exchange rates from March 5. View the full methodology here.

These healthcare industry leaders are listed below with their net worth, as determined by Forbes. The newcomers are bolded. 

  1. Thomas Frist Jr., MD. Founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare: $15.7 billion

  2. Carl Cook. CEO of Cook Group: $9.9 billion

  3. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD. Inventor of Abraxane: $7.5 billion

  4. Reinhold Schmieding. Founder and CEO of Arthrex: $6.7 billion

  5. Ronda Stryker. Inherited, director of Stryker: $6.5 billion

  6. Hansjoerg Wyss. Sold medical device company to Johnson & Johnson: $6 billion

  7. John Brown. Former CEO and chair of Stryker: $5.2 billion

  8. Stéphane Bancel. CEO of Moderna: $4.3 billion

  9. Jon Stryker. Inherited Stryker: $4.1 billion

  10. Pat Stryker. Inherited Stryker: $3 billion

  11. Osman Kibar, PhD. Founder and CEO of Samumed: $2.9 billion

  12. Phillip Frost, MD. Inventor and founder of Opko Health: $2.5 billion

  13. Alice Schwartz. Founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories: $2.4 billion

  14. Stewart Rahr. Inherited and expanded Kinray: $2.3 billion

  15. Randal Kirk. Chair of Third Security: $2.2 billion

  16. Timothy Springer, PhD. Immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School: $2.2 billion

  17. Dennis Gillings, PhD. Founder and former CEO and chair of Quintiles Transnational, now IQVIA: $2 billion 

  18. Amy Wyss. Daughter of Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, founder of Synthes, where Ms. Wyss worked for years: $2 billion

  19. Noubar Afeyan, PhD. Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering: $1.9 billion

  20. Robert Duggan. Entrepreneur who led the sale of Pharmacyclics to AbbVie: $1.8 billion

  21. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD. Co-founder and CEO of Regeneron: $1.8 billion 

  22. Gary Michelson, MD. Retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon with more than 340 U.S. patents: $1.7 billion

  23. Robert Langer, MD. Scientist and professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge: $1.6 billion

  24. David Paul. Founder and executive chair of Globus Medical: $1.6 billion

  25. James Leininger, MD. Founder of Kinetic Concepts: $1.5 billion

  26. August Troendle, MD. President and CEO of Medpace: $1.5 billion

  27. Keith Dunleavy, MD. Founder of Inovalon: $1.4 billion

  28. Alan Miller. Founder of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services: $1.3 billion

  29. Ming Hsieh. Founder, president, CEO and chair of Fulgent Genetics: $1.1 billion

  30. John Martin, PhD. Former CEO and chair of Gilead Sciences: $1.1 billion

  31. Forrest Preston. Founder of Life Care Centers of America: $1.1 billion

  32. Jack Schuler. Healthcare investor and philanthropist: $1.1 billion

  33. George Yancopoulos, PhD. Chief scientific officer of Regeneron: $1.1 billion

 Read the full list here.

