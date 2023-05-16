Distrust in healthcare may be high, but some health system brands still retain consumer trust, according to the latest ranking from brand consultancy Monigle.

For its 2023 Humanizing Brand Experience study, Monigle polled 25,521 U.S. household healthcare decision-makers about their feelings toward healthcare and their perceptions of industry brands between November and December 2022.

It's a tricky time for healthcare brands, given that consumer trust and engagement in healthcare are both in a rut and in what Monigle describes as a state of "malaise." Thirty-three percent of respondents said that they don't always trust their healthcare provider to make the right decision for them, up from 29 percent the year prior.

"We've spoken at length in past reports about the goodwill-inspired trust bump that likely came as a result of individual brand's and our collective industry's COVID response, but this improvement is now gone. People have gone back to trusting our brands even less than they did before COVID," the company noted in the report.

Below are the 30 most trusted healthcare brands out of more than 200 brands evaluated in Monigle's 2023 Humanizing Brand Experience study, which can be found in full here.

1. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

2. University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)

3. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

4. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

5. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

6. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

7. OhioHealth (Columbus, Ohio)

8. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

9. Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

10. UChicago Medicine

11. Mass General Brigham (Boston)

12. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

13. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center

14. University of Miami (Fla.) Health System

15. Baptist Health System (San Antonio, Texas)

16. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

17. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

18. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

19. Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville, Ga.)

20. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

21. UW Medicine (Seattle)

22. Hoag Memorial Health (Newport Beach, Calif.)

23. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)

24. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

25. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

26. Crouse Health (Syracuse, N.Y.)

27. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

28. UR Medicine (Rochester, N.Y.)

29. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

30. Northside Hospital Atlanta