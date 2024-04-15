30 most diverse US cities

Maryland and Texas are home to the five most diverse cities in the United States, according to an April 15 analysis from WalletHub.

The financial services company compared 501 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions of diversity (socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious diversity). Each city was evaluated across 13 metrics, using data from the Census Bureau and U.S. Religion Census. The analysis utilized the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index method, which measures market concentration and also serves as a general measure of diversity, per the company. Read more about the methodology here.

These 30 states were found to be the most diverse:

1. Gaithersburg, Md.

2. Silver Spring, Md.

3. Germantown, Md.

4. Houston

5. Arlington, Texas

6. New York City

7. Jersey City, N.J.

8. Dallas

9. Charlotte, N.C.

10. Danbury, Conn.

11. Los Angeles

12. Bridgeport, Conn.

13. Orlando, Fla.

14. Tampa, Fla.

15. Rockville, Md.

16. Chicago

17. Long Beach, Calif.

18. Clifton, N.J.

19. Stamford, Conn.

20. Aurora, Ill.

21. Yonkers, N.Y.

22. Fort Worth, Texas

23. Springdale, Ark.

24. Nashville, Tenn.

25. Oakland, Calif.

26. Kansas City, Kan.

27. Brooklyn Park, Minn.

28. Sacramento, Calif.

29. Kent, Wash.

30. Norwalk, Conn.