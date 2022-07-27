30 hospitals, health systems and biomedical companies on Forbes' top 100 list of best employers for women

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many women were forced to leave their workplace roles to make arrangements for other things, like childcare, and some still have not returned due to lack of opportunities and low pay, Forbes reported July 26.
However, Forbes' 2022 "America's Best Employers for Women" list has ranked some of the best places for women to work, including 30 hospitals, healthcare organizations and biomedical companies.
30 health organizations on Forbes' top 100 best places for women to work:
1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
7. AstraZeneca
10. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
14. Help at Home
20. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
21. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
24. McKesson
28. Medline Industries
31. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
33. Scripps Health (San Diego)
35. Novo Nordisk
37. Cincinnati Children's
41. University of Rochester (New York) Medical Center
42. AHRC New York City
45. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)
54. Christus Health
56. Baptist Health Jacksonville (Fla.)
64. Sanofi
66. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
67. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)
68. Pfizer
85. American National Red Cross
89. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
91. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)
92. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)
93. Merck & Co.
94. OhioHealth (Columbus)
95. Teladoc Health
96. Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)
99. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)