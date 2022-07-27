30 hospitals, health systems and biomedical companies on Forbes' top 100 list of best employers for women

Claire Wallace

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many women were forced to leave their workplace roles to make arrangements for other things, like childcare, and some still have not returned due to lack of opportunities and low pay, Forbes reported July 26. 

However, Forbes' 2022 "America's Best Employers for Women" list has ranked some of the best places for women to work, including 30 hospitals, healthcare organizations and biomedical companies. 

30 health organizations on Forbes' top 100 best places for women to work: 

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital  

7. AstraZeneca 

10. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

14. Help at Home 

20. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

21. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

24. McKesson 

28. Medline Industries 

31. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

33. Scripps Health (San Diego)

35. Novo Nordisk 

37. Cincinnati Children's 

41. University of Rochester (New York) Medical Center 

42. AHRC New York City 

45. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) 

54. Christus Health

56. Baptist Health Jacksonville (Fla.) 

64. Sanofi 

66. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

67. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

68. Pfizer

85. American National Red Cross 

89. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

91. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

92. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

93. Merck & Co. 

94. OhioHealth (Columbus)

95. Teladoc Health 

96. Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)

99. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

 

