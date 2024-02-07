30 best hospitals for patient experience

More than a quarter of the top U.S. hospitals for patient experience fall under Providence's umbrella, according to a new ranking from PEP Health.

The Minneapolis-based AI platform extracts behavioral insights data from patient comments shared on multiple social media and review platforms. To rank the top U.S. hospitals for patient experience in 2024, PEP Health gathered and analyzed more than 30 million online patient reviews shared between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

"For the first time, every hospital and clinic can be tracked for patient experience in real-time using the same meaningful methodology that reaches the often unheard voice of many patient communities," Mark Lomax, MD, CEO of PEP Health, told Becker's on the rankings. "The potential impact for value based healthcare is huge."

Hospitals with at least 300 staffed beds and at least 250 patient experience comments were assessed across seven domains: fast access, effective treatment, emotional support, communication & involvement, attention to physical and environmental needs, continuity of care, and billing and administration.

On average, the top 30 scored 30% higher in continuity of care, 22% higher in attention to physical and environmental needs, and 17% higher in fast access than their peers.

Hospitals belonging to Renton, Wash.-based Providence excelled on more than half of the assessment metrics, according to PEP's report. Although eight of the top 30 hospitals were prefixed with "Providence" — and another, Swedish Medical Center-First Hill in Seattle, is an affiliate — the system could still show improvement in communication and emotional support, per the AI company.

These 30 hospitals topped the charts for overall patient experience, according to the AI's analysis:

1. ECU Health Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.)

2. Baton Rouge (La.) General Medical Center-Bluebonnet

3. UCI Medical Center (Orange, Calif.)

4. Swedish Medical Center-First Hill (Seattle)

5. Providence Portland (Ore.) Medical Center

6. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.)

7. UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.)

8. Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance (Calif.)

9. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane, Wash.)

10. Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Shreveport, La.)

11. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

12. Mobile (Ala.) Infirmary

13. NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

14. Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

15. Texas Health Dallas

16. University Medical Center (Lubbock, Texas)

17. Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital

18. Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.)

19. Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.)-Colby

20. Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (Burbank, Calif.)

21. BSA Hospital (Amarillo, Texas)

22. Henry Ford Macomb Hospital-Clinton Township (Mich.)

23. Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham (Ala.)

24. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

25. Methodist University Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

26. Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia, Wash.)

27. Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center

28. Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth (Texas)

29. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Ore.)

30. Texas Health Fort Worth