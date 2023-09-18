26 health systems preferred twice as much as competitors

WebMD has honored 167 health systems in its 2023-24 Choice Awards — including 26 systems that patients and providers prefer 2:1 over competitors.

The 26 recipients of the WebMD Elite Choice Award were chosen by surveys randomly administered to patients, physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in specific locations. Between 1,000 and 1,500 patients answered for each specialty, along with 250 to 300 providers. To qualify for an award, health systems had to rank in the top 10 in both revenue and discharge volume in a market, and have more than 500 beds. Read more about the methodology here.

These systems, listed in alphabetical order, received the pinnacle award from WebMD: