25 largest health systems by physicians

Assessing a health system's size through its physician workforce can provide a more holistic view of its capacity and scope.

This overview of the top U.S. health systems by total physicians is information that can be taken in combination with measurements of large health systems by the number of hospitals they operate and the number of beds they include.

As a reference point to the counts below, UnitedHealth Group's Optum announced in November that it had added nearly 20,000 physicians in 2023 for a total that now nears 90,000 employed or affiliated physicians.

The 25 health systems' physician, hospital and bed counts stem from the Compendium of U.S. Health Systems for 2022, released in December 2023, from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Systems are ranked below by total physicians, with the additional data points of hospital and bed counts, to provide a more complete picture.

The physician count in the compendium comes from IQVIA OneKey data, which is collected through surveys. The total is aggregated at the health system level and includes all physicians (medical doctors and doctors of osteopathy) regardless of specialty who had attending, staff or treating affiliations with facilities in the system.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Physicians: 25,352

Hospitals: 41

Beds: 9,217

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Physicians: 15,019

Hospitals: 147

Beds: 17,107

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Physicians: 14,232

Hospitals: 184

Beds: 37,478

University of California Health (Oakland)

Physicians: 13,920

Hospitals: 10

Beds: 3,427

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Physicians: 13,203

Hospitals: 54

Beds: 9,511

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Physicians: 12,026

Hospitals: 102

Beds: 14,706

The University of Texas System (Austin)

Physicians: 11,466

Hospitals: 7

Beds: 1,640

Ascension Health (St. Louis)

Physicians: 10,724

Hospitals: 119

Beds: 16,103

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Physicians: 10,307

Hospitals: 58

Beds: 10,528

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Physicians: 9,631

Hospitals: 18

Beds: 5,287

Mass General Brigham (Boston)

Physicians: 9,127

Hospitals: 15

Beds: 2,715

Mayo Clinic Health System (Rochester, Minn.)

Physicians: 7,792

Hospitals: 26

Beds: 2,758

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

Physicians: 7,400

Hospitals: 27

Beds: 3,543

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Physicians: 6,896

Hospitals: 34

Beds: 6,047

New York Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)

Physicians: 6,580

Hospitals: 8

Beds: 3,970

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Physicians: 6,514

Hospitals: 74

Beds: 12,690

Cleveland Clinic

Physicians: 5,737

Hospitals: 20

Beds: 5,106

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Physicians: 5,393

Hospitals: 5

Beds: 2,452

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

Physicians: 5,343

Hospitals: 10

Beds: 2,101

Prospect Medical Holdings (Los Angeles)

Physicians: 5,002

Hospitals: 13

Beds: 1,944

Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)

Physicians: 4,711

Hospitals: 6

Beds: 2,316

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

Physicians: 4,470

Hospitals: 16

Beds: 3,166

University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

Physicians: 4,198

Hospitals: 9

Beds: 2,915

Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Physicians: 4,198

Hospitals: 24

Beds: 4,689

UW Medicine (Seattle)

Physicians: 4,197

Hospitals: 4

Beds: 1,229