25 hospitals on Forbes' list of best large employers

Twenty-five hospitals and health systems were named to Forbes' annual list of "America's best large employers."

For its list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked about their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks 500 large employers that received the most recommendations from the survey.

Here are hospitals and health systems that made the list, and their ranking:

No. 3 — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

No. 14 — Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

No. 18 — Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

No. 25 — MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

No. 19 — ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

No. 30 — Boston Children's Hospital

No. 34 — UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

No. 38 — Cincinnatti Children's

No. 40 — The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

No. 57 — Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

No. 67 — Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

No. 69 — University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

No. 78 — Cleveland Clinic

No. 90 — Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

No. 93 — The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

No. 109 — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

No. 126 — Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

No. 142 — Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

No. 144 — HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

No. 154 — Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

No. 156 — NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.)

No. 160 — Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.)

No. 169 — United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.)

No. 180 — West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

No. 184 — Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

