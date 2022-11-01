25 best places to retire in the next year, per US News 

Pennsylvania and Florida dominate the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to retire, with their cities largely propelled by affordable housing.

U.S. News compares the 150 most populous metropolitan areas in the U.S. as potential places to retire based on data for housing affordability, happiness, retiree taxes, desirability, the job market and access to healthcare.

Some locations have a high overall score but low healthcare score, suggesting their rank was lifted by other factors such as housing, taxes or the job market. For other cities, its healthcare score buoyed the overall rank. For instance, New York City's ranked No. 14 with an overall score of 7.1. While it scored a 4 for housing affordability, it scored a perfect 10 for healthcare.

Below are the top 25 places to retire as ranked on the 2022-2023 list, along with their overall score and healthcare score. Find the complete listing and cities' overall performance on the measures analyzed by U.S. News & World Report here.

1. Lancaster, Pa.

Overall score: 7.2

Healthcare: 8.3

2. Harrisburg, Pa.

Overall score: 7.2

Healthcare: 7.9

3. Pensacola, Fla.

Overall score: 7.2

Healthcare: 4.7

4. Tampa, Fla.

Overall score: 7.2

Healthcare: 5.7

5. York, Pa.

Overall score: 7.2

Healthcare: 8.4

6. Naples, Fla.

Overall score: 7.2

Healthcare: 5.2

7. Daytona Beach, Fla.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 5.6

8. Ann Arbor, Mich.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 7.5

9. Allentown, Pa.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 8.8

10. Reading, Pa.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 8.4

11. Sarasota, Fla.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 5.6

12. Melbourne, Fla.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 5.4

13. Lakeland, Fla.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 5.8

14. New York City

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 10

15. Fort Wayne, Ind.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 6.6

16. Ocala, Fla.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 5.5

17. Scranton, Pa.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 7.5

18. Manchester, N.H.

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 6.61

19. Philadelphia

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 8.9

20. Pittsburgh

Overall score: 7.1

Healthcare: 7.1

21. Youngstown, Ohio

Overall score: 7.0

Healthcare: 6.7

22. Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Overall score: 7

Healthcare: 5.4

23. Toledo, Ohio

Overall score: 7

Healthcare: 7

24. Asheville, N.C.

Overall score: 7

Healthcare: 5.7

25. Eugene, Ore.

Overall score: 7

Healthcare: 4.6