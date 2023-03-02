20+ US hospitals among Newsweek's top 100 global hospitals

More than 20 U.S. hospitals were among those in the top 100 of Newsweek's 2023 list of top 250 global hospitals.

For its fifth annual ranking, the magazine, in collaboration with consumer research company Statista, ranked more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries. As part of the project, researchers ranked all top 250 global hospitals. They also listed the best hospitals by country, with lists for each country including a listing of top specialty hospitals. The U.S. list can be found here.

The rankings, published this month, are based on input from medical experts (physicians, hospital managers, healthcare professionals), as well as patient experience survey results and medical key performance indicators on hospitals, e.g., data on quality of treatment and hygiene measures.

For the first time, hospitals were also surveyed regarding their PROMs implementation status. Researchers defined PROMs as "standardized, validated questionnaires completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life."

Newsweek said the World's Best Hospitals project this year also includes new hospital quality metrics, most notably data from the Israeli National Program for Quality Indicators for Israel and the Danish Clinical Quality Program for Denmark. The publication said it also added new accreditations for Thailand and Taiwan to the scoring model. More details about the methodology are available here.

The top 10 hospitals in the world, according to Newsweek's list of top 250 global hospitals:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Toronto General Hospital

6. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

7. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

8. AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)

9. Singapore General Hospital

10. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Outside of the top 10, the following U.S. hospitals and health systems ranked among the top 100 of Newsweek's top 250 global hospitals: