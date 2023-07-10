20 largest physician groups by locations

There are more than 125,000 physician groups in the U.S., ranging in size from a solo physician to more than 13,500 physicians.

Here are the 20 largest medical groups based on their number of locations, according to a new analysis from Definitive Healthcare provided to Becker's:

1. Hill Physicians Medical Group (Walnut Creek, Calif.): 2,278

2. Ascension Medical Group (Indianapolis): 965

3. Intermountain Healthcare Physicians (Sandy, Utah): 944

4. ATI Physical Therapy (Bolingbrook, Ill.): 904

5. Athletico Physical Therapy (Oak Brook, Ill.): 902

6. Hanger Clinic (Anniston, Ala.): 759

7. AdventHealth Medical Group (Maitland, Fla.): 722

8. MDVIP (Boca Raton, Fla.): 722

9. Select Physical Therapy (New Port Richey, Fla.): 701

10. UCHealth Physicians (Denver): 697

11. MaineHealth Physicians (Biddeford): 685

12. LifeStance Health (Scottsdale, Ariz.): 679

13. Atrium Health Medical Group (Charlotte, N.C.): 672

14. Mercy Clinic Physicians (Ardmore, Okla.): 665

15. Northwell Health Physician Partners (Plainview, N.Y.): 660

16. Indiana University Health Physicians (Avon): 626

17. Holy Cross Health Physicians (Silver Spring, Md.): 621

18. Healogics (Jacksonville, Fla.): 606

19. Planned Parenthood (Lubbock, Texas): 599

20. HearingLife (Las Vegas): 590

