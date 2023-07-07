21 largest physician groups by Medicare charges

There are more than 125,000 physician groups in the U.S., ranging in size from a solo physician to more than 13,500 physicians.

Here are the 21 largest physician groups based on their total Medicare charges, according to a new analysis from Definitive Healthcare provided to Becker's:

1. HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Sebring): $6,958,491,246

2. HealthCare Partners (Garden City, N.Y.): $4,404,676,113

3. Select Physical Therapy (New Port Richey, Fla.): $4,019,619,347

4. RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group (West Orange, N.J.): $3,454,104,824

5. NYU Langone Health Physicians (Staten Island, N.Y.): $3,265,817,919

6. Texas Oncology (Dallas): $3,099,264,514

7. Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (Fort Myers): $2,691,275,767

8. Advocate Medical Group (Buffalo Grove, Ill.): $2,691,065,439

9. Northwell Health Physician Partners (Plainview, N.Y.) $2,620,916,544

10. Hill Physicians Medical Group (Walnut Creek, Calif.): $2,453,833,347

11. Kessler Rehabilitation Center (Woodbridge, N.J.): $2,436,019,281

12. Healthcare Associates in Medicine (Staten Island, N.Y.): $2,403,732,786

13. NovaCare Rehabilitation (Cincinnati): $2,271,202,268

14. Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland): $2,264,816,991

15. Piedmont Healthcare Physicians (Athens, Ga.): $2,257,067,630

16. Banner Health Physicians (Phoenix): $2,240,036,407

17. Prospect Medical Group (Orange, Calif.): $2,178,694,858

18. US Anesthesia Partners (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): $2,145,270,373

19. Hackensack Meridian Health Physicians (Red Bank, N.J.): $2,059,308,792

20. UCLA Health System Physicians (Los Angeles): $1,988,363,593

21. Mercy Health Physicians (Cincinnati): $1,981,363,701