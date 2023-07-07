21 largest physician groups by Medicare charges

There are more than 125,000 physician groups in the U.S., ranging in size from a solo physician to more than 13,500 physicians. 

Here are the 21 largest physician groups based on their total Medicare charges, according to a new analysis from Definitive Healthcare provided to Becker's:

1. HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Sebring): $6,958,491,246 

2. HealthCare Partners (Garden City, N.Y.): $4,404,676,113 

3. Select Physical Therapy (New Port Richey, Fla.): $4,019,619,347 

4. RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group (West Orange, N.J.): $3,454,104,824 

5. NYU Langone Health Physicians (Staten Island, N.Y.): $3,265,817,919 

6. Texas Oncology (Dallas): $3,099,264,514 

7. Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (Fort Myers): $2,691,275,767 

8. Advocate Medical Group (Buffalo Grove, Ill.): $2,691,065,439 

9. Northwell Health Physician Partners (Plainview, N.Y.) $2,620,916,544 

10. Hill Physicians Medical Group (Walnut Creek, Calif.): $2,453,833,347 

11. Kessler Rehabilitation Center (Woodbridge, N.J.): $2,436,019,281 

12. Healthcare Associates in Medicine (Staten Island, N.Y.): $2,403,732,786 

13. NovaCare Rehabilitation (Cincinnati): $2,271,202,268 

14. Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland): $2,264,816,991 

15. Piedmont Healthcare Physicians (Athens, Ga.): $2,257,067,630 

16. Banner Health Physicians (Phoenix): $2,240,036,407 

17. Prospect Medical Group (Orange, Calif.): $2,178,694,858 

18. US Anesthesia Partners (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): $2,145,270,373 

19. Hackensack Meridian Health Physicians (Red Bank, N.J.): $2,059,308,792 

20. UCLA Health System Physicians (Los Angeles): $1,988,363,593 

21. Mercy Health Physicians (Cincinnati): $1,981,363,701 

