20 largest healthcare companies in the world for 2021

Forbes released its 19th annual list of the 2,000 largest public companies in the world, with 20 healthcare companies in the top 200.

For the list, Forbes ranks companies using a composite score of market value, sales, profits and assets during the 12 months ended April 16. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was the No. 1 company on the list in 2021, with $4.9 trillion in assets.

Here are the 20 biggest publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry accompanied by their ranking:

21. UnitedHealth Group

34. Johnson & Johnson

37. CVS Health

53. Cigna

58. Pfizer

60. Roche

65. Novartis

72. Sanofi

74. AbbVie

84. Merck

89. Anthem

97. GlaxoSmithKline

121. Abbott Laboratories

124. Thermo Fisher Scientific

131. Medtronic

150. Amgen

161. AstraZeneca

186. Eli Lilly

192. HCA Healthcare

195. Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Access the full list here.

