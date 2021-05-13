20 largest healthcare companies in the world for 2021
Forbes released its 19th annual list of the 2,000 largest public companies in the world, with 20 healthcare companies in the top 200.
For the list, Forbes ranks companies using a composite score of market value, sales, profits and assets during the 12 months ended April 16. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was the No. 1 company on the list in 2021, with $4.9 trillion in assets.
Here are the 20 biggest publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry accompanied by their ranking:
21. UnitedHealth Group
34. Johnson & Johnson
37. CVS Health
53. Cigna
58. Pfizer
60. Roche
65. Novartis
72. Sanofi
74. AbbVie
84. Merck
89. Anthem
97. GlaxoSmithKline
121. Abbott Laboratories
124. Thermo Fisher Scientific
131. Medtronic
150. Amgen
161. AstraZeneca
186. Eli Lilly
192. HCA Healthcare
195. Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Access the full list here.
