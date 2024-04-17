20 large health systems ranked by reputation score

A new ranking shows where the largest U.S. health systems fall based on reputation score, which evaluates both solicited and unsolicited feedback from patients to determine a provider's standing.

The ranking comes from Reputation, the business-to-business online reputation management company.

Its 2024 Healthcare Rankings Report is informed by over 1 million patient reviews across 200,000 physicians and hospitals, including unstructured data such as tweets, Facebook posts and other comments that appear on social channels. High reputation scores reflect organizations that consistently engage more with patients online, respond to reviews effectively and swiftly, and actively manage their organization's online reputation.

The company pulled the top 50 integrated delivery networks by revenue and ranked them by reputation score. Twenty of the systems are listed and ranked below, including ties. The full report from Reputation can be found here.

1. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Reputation score: 771

2. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Reputation score: 732

3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Reputation score: 711

4. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Reputation score: 710

5. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Reputation score: 609

6. Houston Methodist

Reputation score: 585

7. Banner Health (Phoenix)

Reputation score: 581

8. RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

Reputation score: 574

9. Ascension Health (St. Louis)

Reputation score: 567

10. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Reputation score: 564

11. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

Reputation score: 559

- Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Reputation score: 559

12. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Reputation score: 558

13. Baylor Scott & White (Dallas)

Reputation score: 552

14. Sutter Health (Sacramento)

Reputation score: 550

15. NYU Langone Health (New York)

Reputation score: 548

-Stanford (Calif.) Medicine

Reputation score: 548

16. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Reputation score: 542

-Hackensack Meridian (Edison, N.J.)

Reputation score: 542

17. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Reputation score: 539