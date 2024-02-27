20 hospitals that won the most NIH money in 2023 — and how much they got

In 2023, six of the 20 most-awarded hospitals by the National Institutes of Health were located in Boston — and the No. 1 hospital won more than $272 million more than the second in line.

Those figures come from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, a North Carolina nonprofit that compiles NIH data each year, ranking hospitals and medical schools based on the amount of federal funding they were awarded. The organization compiles NIH data released shortly after the federal fiscal year closes; for 2023, the data was posted on Jan. 10, 2024. The set contains information on more than $38.1 billion in funding through 66,147 external NIH grants or contracts. Read more about the methodology here.

In 2023, Massachusetts General Hospital was the most-awarded hospital, receiving more than $675 million in NIH funding. Brigham and Women's Hospital — another member of the Mass General Brigham family — came in second place.

Overall, one-fifth of the top 20 hospitals fell under Boston-based Mass General Brigham's umbrella.

Here are the 20 hospitals that received the most NIH funding in 2023, listed alongside their award amount:

1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — $675,290,582

2. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) — $402,980,006

3. Boston Children's Hospital — $238,774,899

4. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — $191,811,954

5. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center — $169,625,155

6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — $166,205,625

7. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) — $163,005,767

8. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) — $126,126,896

9. Seattle Children's Hospital — $116,047,902

10. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.) — $115,747,062

11. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — $102,501,366

12. New York State Psychiatric Institute (New York City) — $55,055,884

13. McLean Hospital (Belmont, Mass.) — $45,331,947

14. Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Buffalo, N.Y.) — $42,198,208

15. Rhode Island Hospital (Providence) — $38,874,543

16. Children's Hospital of Los Angeles — $35,367,664

17. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston) — $32,969,806

18. National Jewish Health (Denver) — $31,499,396

19. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago — $28,311,862

20. St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago) — $28,299,311