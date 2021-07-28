20 health systems named top employers for women

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Here are the top 20 health systems to work at for women, according to a July 27 Forbes report.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, at businesses that have at least 1,000 employees. Respondents ranked their organization based on working conditions, diversity and how likely they are to recommend their employer to others. Responses from men and women were compared to spotlight potential gender gaps.

The final ranking compiled the top 300 employers for women in the United States. Here is how 20 health systems rank among them:

  1. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
    Overall rank: 5

  2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
    Overall rank: 10

  3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
    Overall rank: 13

  4. Cincinnati Children's
    Overall rank: 25

  5. University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison)
    Overall rank: 29

  6. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.)
    Overall rank: 31

  7. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital
    Overall rank: 34

  8. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
    Overall rank: 38

  9. University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics (Iowa City)
    Overall rank: 44

  10. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
    Overall rank: 48

  11. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)
    Overall rank: 56

  12. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Overall rank: 62

  13. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)
    Overall rank: 63

  14. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
    Overall rank: 68

  15. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.)
    Overall rank: 73

  16. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center
    Overall rank: 78

  17. UC Davis (Calif.) Health
    Overall rank: 88

  18. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)
    Overall rank: 95

  19. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
    Overall rank: 100

  20. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
    Overall rank: 109

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles