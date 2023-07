20 best universities for health administration: US News

Earning a degree in health administration can aid one's advancement to the top of hospital operations. And with hospital CEOs exiting at record rates, the industry could use fresh MHA-equipped talent.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the nation's universities on a variety of factors, including graduation and first-year retention rates, faculty resources, student excellence and expert opinion. Read more about the methodology here.

These are the top 20 universities for health administration majors in 2023, according to the publication:

1. Washington University in St. Louis

2. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.)

3. New York University (New York City)

4. University of Virginia (Charlottesville)

5. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

6. The Ohio State University (Columbus)

7. Rutgers University-New Brunswick (Piscataway, N.J.)

8. University of Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.)

9. University of Washington (Seattle)

10. George Washington University (Washington, D.C.)

11. University of Minnesota Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

12. University of Connecticut (Storrs)

13. Pennsylvania State University (University Park)

14. Howard University (Washington, D.C.)

15. University of Delaware (Newark)

16. Auburn (Ala.) University

17. University of Illinois-Chicago

18. University of South Florida (Tampa)

19. Drexel University (Philadelphia)

20. Saint Louis University

View the full list here.