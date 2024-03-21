15 top health system workplaces, per USA Today

Fifteen health systems were named top workplaces in the U.S. by USA Today and human resources technology company Energage.

Released March 20, the Top Workplaces USA 2024 list was determined using Energage's confidential employee engagement surveys and participating company benchmarks that take into account years of workplace culture research.

Here are the health systems that ranked in the top 100 for each of the following categories:

2,500-plus employees

13. Children's Health (Dallas)

33. Orlando (Fla.) Health

47. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

59. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

63. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

65. Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)

66. VA Boston Healthcare System (West Roxbury, Mass.)

75. AdventHealth Central Florida Division (Altamonte Springs)

85. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

87. University Health (San Antonio)

89. Middlesex Health (Middletown, Conn.)

92. University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

99. Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

1,000 to 2,499 employees

83. Hunt Regional Healthcare (Greenville, Texas)

150 to 499 employees

11. Compass Memorial Healthcare (Marengo, Iowa)