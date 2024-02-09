15 largest US healthcare companies by revenue | 2024

The healthcare industry continues to grow as demand for care increases, and many of the largest companies in the world are taking note.

Worldwide, the top 145 healthcare companies, including several U.S.-based health plans and for-profit health systems, are responsible for $2.4 trillion in revenue.

Below is a list of the top 15 healthcare companies ranked by revenue, based on average revenue reported for the last four quarters, as compiled by CompaniesMarketCap.

1. UnitedHealth Group: $359.98 billion

2. CVS Health: $347.8 billion

3. McKesson: $291.09 billion

4. Cencora: $262.17 billion

5. Cardinal Health: $210.17 billion

6. Cigna: $189.86 billion

7. Elevance Health: $168.62 billion

8. Centene: $150.1 billion

9. HCA Healthcare: $63.16 billion

10. Molina Healthcare: $33.24 billion

11. Tenet Healthcare: $89.02 billion

12. Baxter: $14.95 billion

13. Universal Health Services: $14.2 billion

14. Henry Schein: $12.69 billion

15. Community Health Systems: $12.45 billion