15 largest US healthcare companies by revenue | 2024

The healthcare industry continues to grow as demand for care increases, and many of the largest companies in the world are taking note.
Worldwide, the top 145 healthcare companies, including several U.S.-based health plans and for-profit health systems, are responsible for $2.4 trillion in revenue.
Below is a list of the top 15 healthcare companies ranked by revenue, based on average revenue reported for the last four quarters, as compiled by CompaniesMarketCap.
1. UnitedHealth Group: $359.98 billion
2. CVS Health: $347.8 billion
3. McKesson: $291.09 billion
4. Cencora: $262.17 billion
5. Cardinal Health: $210.17 billion
6. Cigna: $189.86 billion
7. Elevance Health: $168.62 billion
8. Centene: $150.1 billion
9. HCA Healthcare: $63.16 billion
10. Molina Healthcare: $33.24 billion
11. Tenet Healthcare: $89.02 billion
12. Baxter: $14.95 billion
13. Universal Health Services: $14.2 billion
14. Henry Schein: $12.69 billion
15. Community Health Systems: $12.45 billion