146 hospitals, systems ranked by nurse satisfaction

MIT Sloan Management Review has published a "Nursing Satisfaction Index" that shows how nurses at 200 of the largest healthcare employers in the U.S. rate the employee experience.

The index is based on an analysis of 150,000 Glassdoor reviews written by nurses working at hospitals and health systems, staffing agencies and other healthcare organizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through June 2023. Each review was evaluated to see whether it mentioned one of 200 topics and whether nurses spoke positively or negatively about the topics, which were ultimately clustered into about two dozen broader themes.

Of those, compensation, workload, toxic culture and organizational support emerged as the most important factors in shaping nurses' overall job satisfaction. After identifying 200 of the largest healthcare organizations, the authors calculated how highly nurses rated their organization and senior leadership.

Some additional things to note:

Employers' scores are expressed as a standard deviation above or below the average for all 200 employers. Hospitals and health systems were rated on a five-point scale. Systems that received negative are represented below in parentheses.





Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine took the top spot with an overall ranking of 1.7 and Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn., was ranked last with a score of -2.7.





Below are the nurse satisfaction scores for 146 hospitals and health systems:

Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor—1.7

Houston (Texas) Methodist—1.7

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System—1.6

Northside Hospital in Atlanta—1.5

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City—1.5

Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto Calif.—1.5

Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, Calif.— 1.4

NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare in New York City—1.2

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City—1.2

NYU Langone Health in New York City—1.2

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City—1.1

HonorHealth in Scottsdale, Ariz.—1.1

BayCare Health System in Tampa, Fla.—1.1

Texas Health Resources in Arlington—1.1

University of California Health in Oakland, Calif.—1.1

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston—1.0

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago—1.0

Saint Luke's Health System in St. Louis—1.0

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.—1.0

Penn Medicine in Philadelphia—1.0

Main Line Health in Philadelphia—1.0

WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C.—1.0

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital—0.9

Mass General Brigham in Boston—0.9

Scripps Health in San Diego, Calif. —0.9

Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla. —0.8

UW Medicine in Seattle—0.8

Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles—0.8

University of Texas Health System in Houston—0.8

Baptist Health South Florida in Coral Gables, Fla.—0.8

Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.—0.8

St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa.—0.7

UAB Medicine in Birmingham, Ala.—0.7

HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minn.—0.7

Sutter Health in Sacramento, Calif.—0.7

Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif.—0.7

St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho—0.6

BJC HealthCare in St. Louis—0.6

UCHealth in Denver—0.6

Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston—0.5

Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C.—0.5

Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky.—0.5

Community Health Network in Indianapolis—0.5

Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky.—0.5

Legacy Health in Portland, Ore.—0.5

Montefiore Einstein in New York City—0.5

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health—0.4

NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill.—0.4

Inova in Falls Church, Va.—0.4

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn.—0.4

AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla.—0.4

OhioHealth in Columbus—0.4

Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas—0.4

Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M.—0.4

Kettering Health in Dayton, Ohio—0.4

Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains, N.J.—0.4

Denver Health — 0.3

PIH Health in Whittier, Calif. — 0.3

University of Florida Health in Gainesville — 0.3

UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa — 0.3

Henry Ford Health in Detroit — 0.3

MaineHealth in Portland, Me. — 0.3

Ochsner Health in New Orleans — 0.2

MedStar Health in Columbia, Md. — 0.2

UNC Health in Chapel Hills, N.C. — 0.2

Advocate Aurora Health in Downers Grove, Ill. — 0.2

MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash. — 0.2

UChicago Medicine — 0.2

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C. — 0.1

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. — 0.1

Cleveland Clinic — 0.1

Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif. — 0.1

Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta — 0.1

Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C. — 0.1

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System — 0.1

Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va. — 0.1

Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas — 0

Froedtert Health in Milwaukee, Wis. — 0

Emory Healthcare in Atlanta — 0

University Hospitals in Cleveland — 0

CommonSpirit Health in Chicago — 0

The Johns Hopkins Health System in Baltimore — (0.1)

Providence Swedish (Providence) in Seattle — (0.1)

SentaraHealth in Norfolk, Va. — (0.1)

Military Health System in Falls Church, Va. — (0.2)

LA County Dept. of Health Services in Los Angeles — (0.2)

Northwestern Medicine in Chicago — (0.2)

Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City — (0.2)

University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore — (0.2)

Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va. — (0.2)

Methodist Health System in Dallas — (0.2)

West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown — (0.2)

Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga. — (0.2)

Jefferson Health in Philadelphia — (0.2)

Franciscan Health in Mishawaka, Ind. — (0.3)

Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla. — (0.3)

OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill. — (0.3)

Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. — (0.3)

Integris Health in Oklahoma City — (0.4)

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center — (0.4)

Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati — (0.4)

Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Mass. — (0.4)

M Health Fairview in Minneapolis — (0.4)

MUSC Health in Charleston, S.C. — (0.5)

Orlando (Fla.) Health — (0.5)

Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C. — (0.5)

Allina Health in Minneapolis — (0.5)

Hackensack Meridian Health in Edison, N.J. — (0.5)

Fresenius in Waltham, Mass. — (0.5)

Christus Health in Irving, Texas — (0.5)

Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa. — (0.6)

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare — (0.6)

SSM Health in St. Louis — (0.6)

RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J. — (0.6)

Geisinger in Danville, Pa. — (0.6)

Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. — (0.7)

Ascension in St. Louis — (0.7)

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center — (0.8)

Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D. — (0.8)

Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich. — (0.8)

Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tenn. — (0.8)

ChristianaCare in Newark, Del. — (0.8)

DaVita in Denver — (0.9)

NYC Health + Hospitals — (0.9)

SUNY Health in Albany, N.Y. — (0.9)

ECU Health in Greenville, N.C. — (0.9)

Mount Sinai Health System in New York City — (0.9)

Indiana University Health in Indianapolis — (1)

Banner Health in Phoenix — (1)

PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash. — (1.1)

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital — (1.1)

Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn. — (1.2)

Providence Swedish (Swedish) in Seattle — (1.2)

Renown Health in Reno, Nev. — (1.3)

HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn. — (1.4)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — (1.5)

Lifespan Health System in Providence, R.I. — (1.5)

Lifepoint Health in Brentwood, Tenn. — (1.5)

Universal Health Services in King of Prussia, Pa. — (1.7)

Tenet Healthcare in Dallas — (1.7)

ProMedica in Toledo, Ohio — (1.7)

Steward Health Care in Dallas — (1.9)

McLaren Health Care in Grand Blanc, Mich. — (1.9)

Cape Fear Valley Health System in Fayetteville, N.C.— (2.3)

Prime Healthcare Services in Ontario, Calif. — (2.5)

Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn. — (2.7)