14 healthcare CEOs with best employee reviews on Glassdoor

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor released the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Award, honoring the top-rated CEOs in 2021.

The ratings are based on anonymous employee feedback on their CEO.

Here's how healthcare CEOs ranked among 100 CEOs in the U.S.:

No. 3: Peter Pisters, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center)



No. 22: Michael Dowling (Northwell Health)



No. 25: Michael Mahoney (Boston Scientific)



No. 29: Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)



No. 35: Christophe Weber (Takeda Pharmaceuticals)



No. 42: Kenneth Frazier (Merck)



No. 49: Paul Markovich (Blue Shield of California)



No. 54: Kevin Lobo (Stryker)



No. 56: Tim Pierce (Morrison Healthcare)



No. 59: Steven Corwin, MD (NewYork Presbyterian Hospital in New York City)



No. 60: Marc Boom, MD (Houston Methodist)



No. 64: Gary Guthart, PhD (Intuitive Surgical)



No. 77: Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca)



No. 79: Dan Burton (Catalyst)