14 healthcare CEOs with best employee reviews on Glassdoor

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor released the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Award, honoring the top-rated CEOs in 2021.
The ratings are based on anonymous employee feedback on their CEO.
Here's how healthcare CEOs ranked among 100 CEOs in the U.S.:
No. 3: Peter Pisters, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center)
No. 22: Michael Dowling (Northwell Health)
No. 25: Michael Mahoney (Boston Scientific)
No. 29: Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)
No. 35: Christophe Weber (Takeda Pharmaceuticals)
No. 42: Kenneth Frazier (Merck)
No. 49: Paul Markovich (Blue Shield of California)
No. 54: Kevin Lobo (Stryker)
No. 56: Tim Pierce (Morrison Healthcare)
No. 59: Steven Corwin, MD (NewYork Presbyterian Hospital in New York City)
No. 60: Marc Boom, MD (Houston Methodist)
No. 64: Gary Guthart, PhD (Intuitive Surgical)
No. 77: Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca)
No. 79: Dan Burton (Catalyst)