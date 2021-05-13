12 top hospitals, health systems for diversity

DiversityInc honored 12 hospitals and health systems for diversity in the company's 2021 rankings.

The ranking of hospitals and health systems is a specialty list included in DiversityInc's annual "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" ranking, which recognizes companies that hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals and veterans.

The ranking is based on corporate survey submissions from companies with at least 750 U.S. employees.

Diversity is scored on six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. Companies considered for the top hospitals and health systems list identify themselves as "healthcare and social assistance" using the North American Industry Classification System. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 12 top hospitals and health systems for diversity are:

1. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

2. OhioHealth (Columbus)

3. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.)

4. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

5. Cleveland Clinic

6. Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

7. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

8. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

9. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System

11. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

12. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.