12 cities hit hardest by inflation

The consumer price index jumped by 6 percent in February from a year earlier. In nearly a dozen cities, the growth in CPI was greater.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said March 14 that the CPI, a key measure of inflation, was up by 6 percent in February from a year prior, down from January’s 6.4 percent reading. The overall consumer price index climbed 0.4 percent in January.

To determine the difference in inflation growth between 22 major metropolitan statistical areas, WalletHub compared key metrics related to the CPI for the latest month for which BLS data is available to one year prior to assess how inflation changed in the long-term.

Below are the MSAs where inflation has increased the most from the latest month to one year prior. Find Wallethub's full rankings, published March. 13, here.

Cities with most long-term growth to inflation

1. Tampa, Fla.: 8.9 percent

2. Phoenix: 8.5 percent

3. Seattle: 8 percent

4. Dallas: 7.5 percent

5. Riverside, Calif.: 7.3 percent

6. Atlanta: 7.2 percent

7. Detroit: 7 percent

8. Philadelphia: 6.9 percent

9. San Diego: 6.4 percent

Boston: 6.4 percent

Denver: 6.4 percent

10. Baltimore: 6.1 percent