101 best hospitals for bariatric surgery, per Leapfrog and Money

Money and The Leapfrog Group recently published their first shared ranking of the best hospitals for bariatric surgery.
To be eligible for the inaugural list, released Jan. 30, hospitals had to meet Leapfrog's bariatric surgery and safe surgery checklist standards. Hospitals also had to have a Leapfrog safety grade of B or higher and a standardized infection ratio of less than one for central-line associated bloodstream infections and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. View the full methodology here.
Arkansas
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock
Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton)
California
Enloe Medical Center (Chico)
Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)
Colorado
Centura Health-Parker Adventist Hospital
Evans Army Community Hospital (Fort Carson)
Connecticut
Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)
St. Vincent's Medical Center (Bridgeport)
Stamford Health
District of Columbia
George Washington University Hospital
Florida
Broward Health Coral Springs
Flagler Hospital (Saint Augustine)
Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers)
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital (Florida)
HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital (Saint Petersburg)
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital (Ocala)
Larkin Community Hospital-Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)
Orlando Health- Orlando Regional Medical Center
Georgia
Doctors Hospital of Augusta,
Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus)
Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)
Hawaii
Tripler Army Medical Center (Honolulu)
Illinois
Ascension Saint Alexius (Hoffman Estates)
NorthShore University HealthSystem -Evanston Hospital
NorthShore University HealthSystem-Highland Park Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)
Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva)
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
University of Chicago Medical Center
Indiana
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana (Fort Wayne)
Louisiana
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Maryland
MedStar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown,)
Massachusetts
Boston Medical Center
Emerson Hospital (Concord)
Michigan
Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital (Grand Rapids)
Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Mississippi
Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)
Missouri
Lee's Summit Medical Center
Nebraska
Great Plains Health North (Platte)
Nevada
Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks)
St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-San Martin Campus (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)
New Jersey
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)
Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell (Pennington)
Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville)
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center (Edison)
Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus)
Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)
St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)
St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)
New Mexico
Lovelace Medical Center-Downtown (Albuquerque)
Lovelace Westside Hospital (Albuquerque)
New York
Huntington Hospital
Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)
NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)
NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island (Mineola)
North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)
Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)
St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn)
Syosset Hospital
White Plains Hospital
North Carolina
Atrium Health Cabarrus (Concord)
Mission Hospital (Asheville)
Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
Oklahoma
Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)
Oregon
Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center (Hillsboro)
Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville)
Pennsylvania
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)
Lancaster General Hospital
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest (Allentown)
Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Darby)
St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus
St. Luke's Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)
UPMC Hamot (Erie)
Rhode Island
The Miriam Hospital (Providence)
South Carolina
Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)
Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)
Tennessee
Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Tennova-Turkey Creek Medical Center (Knoxville)
The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)
Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)
Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville)
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (Lebanon)
Texas
Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)
Lake Granbury Medical Center (Granbury)
Medical City Dallas
Mission Regional Medical Center
Utah
St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond
CJW Medical Center-Chippenham Campus (Richmond)
Parham Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)
Reston Hospital Center