101 best hospitals for bariatric surgery, per Leapfrog and Money

Money and The Leapfrog Group recently published their first shared ranking of the best hospitals for bariatric surgery.

To be eligible for the inaugural list, released Jan. 30, hospitals had to meet Leapfrog's bariatric surgery and safe surgery checklist standards. Hospitals also had to have a Leapfrog safety grade of B or higher and a standardized infection ratio of less than one for central-line associated bloodstream infections and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. View the full methodology here.

Arkansas

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock

Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton)

California

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Colorado

Centura Health-Parker Adventist Hospital

Evans Army Community Hospital (Fort Carson)

Connecticut

Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)

St. Vincent's Medical Center (Bridgeport)

Stamford Health

District of Columbia

George Washington University Hospital

Florida

Broward Health Coral Springs

Flagler Hospital (Saint Augustine)

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers)

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital (Florida)

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital (Ocala)

Larkin Community Hospital-Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)

Orlando Health- Orlando Regional Medical Center

Georgia

Doctors Hospital of Augusta,

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus)

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

Hawaii

Tripler Army Medical Center (Honolulu)

Illinois

Ascension Saint Alexius (Hoffman Estates)

NorthShore University HealthSystem -Evanston Hospital

NorthShore University HealthSystem-Highland Park Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Indiana

Lutheran Hospital of Indiana (Fort Wayne)

Louisiana

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Maryland

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown,)

Massachusetts

Boston Medical Center

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

Michigan

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Mississippi

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)

Missouri

Lee's Summit Medical Center

Nebraska

Great Plains Health North (Platte)

Nevada

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks)

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-San Martin Campus (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New Jersey

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)

Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell (Pennington)

Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center (Edison)

Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus)

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)

New Mexico

Lovelace Medical Center-Downtown (Albuquerque)

Lovelace Westside Hospital (Albuquerque)

New York

Huntington Hospital

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island (Mineola)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn)

Syosset Hospital

White Plains Hospital

North Carolina

Atrium Health Cabarrus (Concord)

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Oregon

Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center (Hillsboro)

Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville)

Pennsylvania

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest (Allentown)

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Darby)

St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus

St. Luke's Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)

UPMC Hamot (Erie)

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)

Tennessee

Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Tennova-Turkey Creek Medical Center (Knoxville)

The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville)

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (Lebanon)

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

Lake Granbury Medical Center (Granbury)

Medical City Dallas

Mission Regional Medical Center

Utah

St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond

CJW Medical Center-Chippenham Campus (Richmond)

Parham Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Reston Hospital Center