100 top rural and community hospitals, by state

The Chartis Center for Rural Health recently released its annual list of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the U.S.

To determine the 2022 list, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength Index, which assesses performance in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

The top 100 rural and community hospitals in the U.S., listed by state:

Arkansas

Baptist Health-Stuttgart

Baxter Regional Medical Center (Mountain Home)

Ouachita County Medical Center (Camden)

California

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

Colorado

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

Montrose Memorial Hospital

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Florida

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Georgia

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Jefferson Hospital (Louisville)

Hawaii

Hilo Medical Center

Illinois

HSHS St Joseph's Hospital (Breese)

Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)



Indiana

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

King's Daughters Health (Madison)

Marion General Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

Iowa

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Spencer Hospital

St. Anthony Regional Hospital (Carroll)

Kansas

Newton Medical Center

Pratt Regional Medical Center

The University of Kansas Health System-HaysMed (Hays)

Kentucky

Monroe County Medical Center (Tompkinsville)

Maryland

Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin)

Garrett County Memorial Hospital (Oakland)

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

Massachusetts

Nantucket Cottage Hospital

Michigan

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City)

Hillsdale Community Health Center

MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

War Memorial Hospital (Sault Sainte Marie)

Minnesota

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)

Lake Region Healthcare Corp. (Fergus Falls)

Hutchinson Health Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Red Wing)

Sanford Worthington Medical Center

Montana

Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

Logan Health Medical Center (Kalispell)

St. James Healthcare (Butte)

The HealthCenter (Kalispell)

Nebraska

Columbus Community Hospital

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)

New York

St. James Hospital (Hornell)

North Carolina

Carteret General Hospital (Morehead City)

Ohio

CHWC Bryan Hospital

Mercer County Community Hospital (Coldwater)

Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital

Pomerene Hospital (Millersburg)

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center (Ashland)

Van Wert Health

Wood County Hospital (Bowling Green)



Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Woodward

Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Stillwater Medical Center

Oregon

CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg)

Pennsylvania

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Punxsutawney Area Hospital

UPMC Somerset

South Carolina

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

South Dakota

Avera St. Luke's Hospital (Aberdeen)

Avera St. Mary's Hospital (Pierre)

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (Mitchell)

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Brookings Health System

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)

Texas

Childress Regional Medical Center

Columbus Community Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Marble Falls)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Medical Arts Hospital (Lamesa)

Peterson Health (Kerrville)

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (Sweetwater)

Seymour Hospital

Utah

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Bear River Valley Hospital (Tremonton)

Castleview Hospital (Price)

Cedar City Hospital

Park City Hospital

Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield)



Virgina

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Vermont

Central Vermont Medical Center (Montpelier)



Washington

Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles)

Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Center in Manitowoc County (Two Rivers)

Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson)

Monroe Clinic Hospital

Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital (Baraboo)

West Virginia

Davis Medical Center (Elkins)

Wyoming

Evanston Regional Hospital

Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie)

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

St. John's Health (Jackson)