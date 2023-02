100 top rural and community hospitals, by state

The Chartis Group, a healthcare consulting firm, has named its 100 best-performing rural and community hospitals for 2023.

Hospitals are rated using publicly available data sets and scored across eight performance pillars. "The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX is the industry's most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance," according to the firm's website.

South Dakota had the most hospitals on the list, with Minnesota, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin tied for second place. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health's hospitals appeared four times; Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and St. Louis-based SMM Health each had two hospitals make the cut.

The following 100 hospitals had the highest scores on The Chartis Group's INDEX and are listed in alphabetical order by state:

Alabama (1 hospital)

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (Foley)

Arkansas (4 hospitals)

Baptist Health-Stuttgart

Baxter Health (Mountain Home)

John Ed Chambers Memorial Hospital (Danville)

White River Medical Center (Batesville)

California (3 hospitals)

Adventist Health Sonora

Marshall Medical Center (Placerville)

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

Colorado (4 hospitals)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

Montrose Memorial Hospital

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Vail Health

Florida (1 hospital)

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Georgia (1 hospital)

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Hawaii (1 hospital)

Hilo Medical Center

Iowa (2 hospitals)

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Spencer Hospital

Illinois (3 hospitals)

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital-Breese

Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)

Indiana (5 hospitals)

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

Major Health Partners Medical Center (Shelbyville)

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

Kansas (5 hospitals)

Labette Health (Parsons)

Mercy Hospital (Moundridge)

Morton County Hospital (Elkhart)

NMC Health Medical Center (Newton)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Kentucky (2 hospitals)

Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)

Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)

Massachusetts (1 hospital)

Nantucket Cottage Hospital

Maryland (2 hospitals)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

Maine (2 hospitals)

Cary Medical Center (Caribou)

Pen Bay Medical Center (Rockport)

Michigan (5 hospitals)

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City)

McLaren Lapeer Region

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

MyMichigan Medical Center-Alpena

UP Health System-Portage Main Campus (Hancock)

Minnesota (6 hospitals)

Alomere Health (Alexandria)

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical center (Brainerd)

Hutchinson Health Hospital

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Fairmont

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing

Missouri (1 hospital)

Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville

Montana (2 hospitals)

Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

St. James Healthcare (Butte)

Nebraska (2 hospitals)

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)

Methodist Fremont Health

New York (1 hospital)

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Ohio (4 hospitals)

CHWC Bryan Hospital

Mercer County Community Hospital-Coldwater

Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital

Pomerene Hospital (Millersburg)

Oklahoma (2 hospitals)

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

Stillwater Medical Center

Oregon (1 hospital)

CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg)

Pennsylvania (5 hospitals)

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Punxsutawney Area Hospital

UPMC Bedford (Everett)

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

South Dakota (7 hospitals)

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (Mitchell)



Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Avera St. Luke's Hospital (Aberdeen)

Avera St. Mary's Hospital (Pierre)

Brookings Health System

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)

Tennessee (2 hospitals)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Texas (6 hospitals)

Childress Regional Medical Center

Columbus Community Hospital

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (Sweetwater)

Seymour Hospital

Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)

Utah (6 hospitals)

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Beat River Valley Hospital (Tremonton)

Castleview Hospital (Price)

Cedar City Hospital

Park City Hospital

Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield)

Virginia (2 hospitals)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

Washington (1 hospital)

Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles)

Wisconsin (6 hospitals)

Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County (Two Rivers)

Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson)

Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

SSM Health Monroe Hospital

SSM Health St Clare Hospital-Baraboo

Watertown Regional Medical Center

West Virginia (1 hospital)



Davis Medical Center (Elkins)

Wyoming (3 hospitals)

Evanston Regional Hospital

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

St. Johns Health (Jackson)