100 top critical access hospitals, by state

The Chartis Center for Rural Health recently released its annual list of the top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S.

To determine the 2021 list, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength Index, which assesses performance in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

The top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S., by state:

Colorado

East Morgan County Hospital (Brush)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Iowa

Burgess Health Center (Onawa)

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Clarke County Hospital (Osceola)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Grundy County Memorial Hospital (Grundy Center)

Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Knoxville Hospitals & Clinic

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

Loring Hospital (Sac City)

Pella Regional Health Center

Idaho

Shoshone Medical Center (Kellogg)

Kansas

Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)

Comanche County Hospital (Coldwater)

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Decatur County Hospital (Oberlin)

Fredonia Regional Hospital

Graham County Hospital (Hill City)

Hiawatha Community Hospital

Hodgeman County Health Center (Jetmore)

Holton Community Hospital

Kingman Community Hospital

Meade District Hospital

Osborne County Memorial Hospital

Rawlins County Health Center (Atwood)

Sabetha Community Hospital

Sheridan County Hospital (Hoxie)

Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center)

St. Luke Hospital & Living Center (Marion)

Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Grant (Williamstown)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

Michigan

Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)

Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus (Shelby)

Minnesota

Appleton Area Health

Lifecare Medical Center (Roseau)

Mayo Clinic Health System-St. James

Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca

New Ulm Medical Center

Pipestone County Medical Center

Sanford Luverne Medical Center

Stanford Medical Center-Thief River Falls

Montana

Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Fallon Medical Complex Hospital (Baker)

North Valley Hospital (Whitefish)

Nebraska

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

CHI Health St Mary's (Nebraska City)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva)

Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)

Jefferson Community Health & Life (Fairbury)

Johnson County Hospital (Tecumseh)

Memorial Hospital-Aurora

Memorial Hospital-Seward

Pender Community Hospital

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

St. Francis Memorial Hospital (West Point)

Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)

York General Hospital

New York



River Hospital Clinics (Alexandria Bay)

North Dakota

Carrington Health Center

CHI Lisbon Health

CHI Oakes Hospital

Garrison Memorial Hospital

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Linton Hospital

Pembina County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier)

Sanford Medical Center-Mayville

St. Andrews Health Center (Bottineau)

Towner County Medical Center (Cando)

West River Regional Medical Center (Hettinger)

Wishek Community Hospital

Ohio

Bluffington Hospital

Oklahoma

Harper County Community Hospital (Buffalo)

Oregon

Grande Ronde Hospital (La Grande)

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center (Baker City)

Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)

South Dakota

Avera Dells Area Hospital (Dell Rapids)

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital and Clinic (Miller)

Madison Regional Health System

Milbank Area Hospital/Avera Health

Mobridge Regional Hospital

Texas

Mitchell County Hospital District (Colorado City)

Utah

Beaver Valley Hospital

Garfield Memorial Hospital (Panguitch)

Sanpete Valley Hospital (Mount Pleasant)

Washington

Lincoln Hospital (Davenport)

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)



Wisconsin

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital (Tomahawk)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

River Falls Area Hospital

Thedacare Medical Center-Shawano

Thedacare Medical Center-Waupaca

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

