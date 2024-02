100 top critical access hospitals, by state

The Chartis Center for Rural Health released its annual list of the top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S on Feb. 15.

To determine the 2024 list, Chartis used the Chartis Rural Hospital Strength INDEX, which assesses performance in inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance.

The top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S., listed by state:

Arkansas

Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia

CHI St. Vincent Morrilton

Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville)

Mercy Hospital Berryville

Mercy Hospital Booneville

Mercy Hospital Paris

Mercy Hospital Waldron

Colorado

Aspen Valley Hospital

East Morgan County Hospital (Brush)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Florida

Calhoun Liberty Hospital (Blountstown)

Iowa

Cass Health (Atlantic)

Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Grundy County Memorial Hospital (Grundy Center)

Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls)

Loring Hospital (Sac City)

Mitchell County Regional Health Center (Osage)

Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)

Orange City Area Health System

UnityPoint Health Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)

Washington County Hospital

Idaho

Shoshone Medical Center (Kellogg)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Kansas

Cheyenne County Hospital (Saint Francis)

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Fredonia Regional Hospital

Kingman Healthcare Center

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital (Seneca)

Osborne County Memorial Hospital

Ottawa County Health Center (Minneapolis)

Patterson Health Center (Anthony)

Rice County District Hospital (Lyons)

Rooks County Health Center (Plainville)

Russell Regional Hospital

Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center)

Michigan

UP Health System-Bell (Ishpeming)

Minnesota

CentraCare-Benson Hospital

Lake View Hospital (Two Harbors)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca

New Ulm Medical Center

Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera (Pipestone)

Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center

United Hospital District (Blue Earth)

Missouri

Carroll County Memorial Hospital (Carrollton)

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Montana

Barrett Hospital and HealthCare (Dillon)

Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital (Hamilton)

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Langdon Prairie Health

Pembina County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier)

Sanford Mayville Medical Center

South Central Health (Wishek)

Towner County Medical Center (Cando)

Unity Medical Center (Grafton)

Nebraska

Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center (Osceola)

Antelope Memorial Hospital (Neligh)

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Brodstone Healthcare (Superior)

Butler County Health Care Center (David City)

Cherry County Hospital (Valentine)

CHI Health St. Mary's (Nebraska City)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Crete Area Medical Center

Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)

Jefferson Community Health and Life (Fairbury)

Valley County Hospital (Ord)

York General Hospital

New York

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

Ohio

Morrow County Hospital (Mount Gilead)

Oklahoma

Holdenville General Hospital

Okemah Community Hospital

South Dakota

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller)

Mobridge Regional Hospital

Sanford Vermillion Medical Center

Texas

Hamilton General Hospital

Moore County Hospital District (Dumas)

Yoakum Community Hospital

Utah

Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)

Garfield Memorial Hospital (Panguitch)

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Virginia

Page Memorial Hospital (Luray)

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Wisconsin

Amery Hospital and Clinic

Ascension Calumet Hospital (Chilton)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie

Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County (Darlington)

River Falls Area Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

West Virginia

Hampshire Memorial Hospital (Romney)

War Memorial Hospital (Berkeley Springs)

Wyoming

North Big Horn Hospital (Lovell)

Star Valley Health (Afton)

Washakie Medical Center (Worland)