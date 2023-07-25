10 states gaining, losing the most high earners

High-earning households are increasingly staking claims in Florida and Texas, according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset.

The financial tech company examined the inflow and outflow of tax filers making more than $200,000 between 2020 and 2021 to establish each state's net migration.

Florida gained the most high earners by a landslide, with a net migration of 27,567. Texas followed far behind, with a net migration of 9,008.

Meanwhile, California lost 27,341 high earners, and 19,795 left New York.

These 10 states are gaining and losing the most workers, by SmartAsset's calculations:

Gaining:

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. North Carolina

4. Arizona

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Nevada

8. Idaho

9. Colorado

10. Utah

Losing:

1. California

2. New York

3. Illinois

4. Massachusetts

5. New Jersey

6. Virginia

7. Maryland

8. Minnesota

9. Ohio

10. Pennsylvania