10 states gaining, losing the most high earners

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

High-earning households are increasingly staking claims in Florida and Texas, according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset

The financial tech company examined the inflow and outflow of tax filers making more than $200,000 between 2020 and 2021 to establish each state's net migration. 

Florida gained the most high earners by a landslide, with a net migration of 27,567. Texas followed far behind, with a net migration of 9,008. 

Meanwhile, California lost 27,341 high earners, and 19,795 left New York. 

These 10 states are gaining and losing the most workers, by SmartAsset's calculations: 

Gaining: 

1. Florida 

2. Texas

3. North Carolina

4. Arizona

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Nevada

8. Idaho

9. Colorado

10. Utah 

Losing: 

1. California

2. New York

3. Illinois

4. Massachusetts

5. New Jersey

6. Virginia

7. Maryland

8. Minnesota

9. Ohio

10. Pennsylvania

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles