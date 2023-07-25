10 states gaining, losing the most high earners

High-earning households are increasingly staking claims in Florida and Texas, according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset.
The financial tech company examined the inflow and outflow of tax filers making more than $200,000 between 2020 and 2021 to establish each state's net migration.
Florida gained the most high earners by a landslide, with a net migration of 27,567. Texas followed far behind, with a net migration of 9,008.
Meanwhile, California lost 27,341 high earners, and 19,795 left New York.
These 10 states are gaining and losing the most workers, by SmartAsset's calculations:
Gaining:
1. Florida
2. Texas
3. North Carolina
4. Arizona
5. South Carolina
6. Tennessee
7. Nevada
8. Idaho
9. Colorado
10. Utah
Losing:
1. California
2. New York
3. Illinois
4. Massachusetts
5. New Jersey
6. Virginia
7. Maryland
8. Minnesota
9. Ohio
10. Pennsylvania