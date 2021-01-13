10 places in US with the highest annual healthcare cost per smoker

Massachusetts is the state with the highest healthcare cost per smoker per year, according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To identify states with the highest healthcare cost per smoker, WalletHub compared direct medical costs to treat smoking-connected health complications in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Analysts calculated related healthcare costs by examining state-level CDC data and dividing annual healthcare costs caused by smoking by the total number of adult smokers in each state.

Here are 10 places in the US with the highest healthcare cost per smoker per year:

1. Massachusetts — $6,037

2. Connecticut — $5,794

3. Rhode Island — $5,499

4. District of Columbia — $5,245

5. New York — $5,179

6. Alaska — $4,536

7. Maryland — $4,457

8. New Jersey — $4,410

9. California — $4,298

10. Vermont — $4,261

Read more about the analysis here.

