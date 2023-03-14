10 most overweight US cities

Three cities in Texas took the No. 1 spot in personal finance website WalletHub's 2023 analysis of the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S.

Analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three categories: obesity and overweight rates, health consequences, and food and fitness data. All three were evaluated using 19 relevant metrics, which included the share of diabetic adults, projected obesity rates by 2030 and limited access to healthy food.

Based on the analysis, here are the 10 most overweight and obese metro areas in the U.S.:

1. McAllen, Edinburg and Mission, Texas

2. Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.



3. Mobile, Ala.



4. Knoxville, Tenn.

5. Jackson, Miss.

6. Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.

7. Little Rock, North Little Rock and Conway, Ark.

8. Shreveport and Bossier City, La.

9. Birmingham and Hoover, Ala.

10. Columbia, S.C.

Find out more on the metrics and the other 90 metro areas here.