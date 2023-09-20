10 most, least diverse states in the US

California is the most diverse state in the U.S., while West Virginia is the least diverse, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Sept. 20, WalletHub determined the most and least diverse states in the U.S. The site compared the 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity and political diversity. Those dimensions were evaluated using 14 metrics, including household income diversity, racial and ethnic diversity, and industry diversity.

Here are the 10 most diverse states:

1. California

2. Texas

3. Hawaii

4. New Jersey

5. Florida

6. New Mexico

7. Nevada

8. New York

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

Here are the 10 least diverse states:

1. West Virginia

2. Maine

3. New Hampshire

4. Vermont

5. Montana

6. Kentucky

7. Iowa

8. Wyoming

9. Utah

10. North Dakota