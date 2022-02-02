10 hospitals performing high volumes of lung transplants

Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia performed the most lung transplants from July 2020 to June 2021, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients.

Below are the 10 hospitals with the highest lung transplant volume in the nation during that period. The registry examines data from the Organ Procurement Transplant Network and creates semiannual performance reports of the nation's transplant system.

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia): 138

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation: 119

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): 115

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix): 102

University of California at Los Angeles Medical Center: 91

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.): 84

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center (New York City): 84

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): 77

University of California San Francisco Medical Center: 75

Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus): 73













