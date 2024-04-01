10 healthiest, unhealthiest cities in 2024

San Francisco is the healthiest place to live in the U.S., according to a WalletHub ranking that compared more than 180 of the country's most populated cities across 41 indicators of health.

The 2024 edition of the ranking was published April 1. WalletHub compared 182 cities across 41 indicators of good health, including the cost of a medical visit, vegetable consumption and the share of adults who are physically active.

The 41 metrics were grouped into four key dimensions (healthcare, food, fitness and green space), and each was scored on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions. Analysts then determined each city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score. More on the methodology can be found here.

The 10 healthiest cities in the U.S., per the ranking:

San Francisco Honolulu Seattle San Diego Washington, D.C. Portland, Ore. Denver Salt Lake City, Utah Scottsdale, Ariz. Irvine, Calif.

The 10 unhealthiest cities:

Brownsville, Texas Gulfport, Miss. Laredo, Texas Columbus, Ga. Shreveport, La. Augustus, Ga. Fayetteville, N.C. Corpus Christi, Texas Detroit Huntington, W.Va.

Two additional notes: